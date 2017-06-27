Ofo launches credit system to discourage negative behaviour

SINGAPORE: Bike-sharing start-up ofo has launched a credit rating system on its app to encourage positive user behaviour and discourage and penalise negative user behaviour in light of recent incidents, it told Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday (Jun 27).

Under the new rating system, which is now live on the app, each user is credited 100 points. They lose points for negative behaviour such as damaging the rented bicycle or violating traffic rules and gain points for positive behaviour such as reporting a broken bike, a spokesperson explained.

If a user's ofo credits are reduced to zero, they will be suspended permanently.

Last Thursday, a 47-year-old man was arrested for throwing a bicycle from the 15th floor of Blk 11, Upper Boon Keng Road.

Ofo said it had filed a police report and was working with the relevant authorities to investigate into the matter. "This is something that goes beyond bicycle damage but poses a threat to the safety of everyone around," the spokesperson said.

The case at Boon Keng was at least the third involving ofo bikes this month: Four teens have been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was filmed throwing a bicycle into a canal near Punggol and a 14-year-old was nabbed after he was caught on video flinging an ofo bike from a Housing Development Board (HDB) block in Whampoa.

The credit rating system is a shift from ofo's position in May, when the company's head of ofo’s Asia Pacific Business Lawrence Cao told Channel NewsAsia that it intended to take the “soft” approach to tackling the issue of errant parking of its dockless bicycles. Mr Cao also said at the time, however, that the start-up was not averse to implementing tougher rules if the problem persisted.

Its competitor, oBike, introduced a similar credit system in April that locks out users that run out of points due to negative behaviour. Meanwhile, Mobike offers credits to users who help others locate its bikes as well as those who report errant behaviour, according to its website.