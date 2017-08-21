Oil tanker hit by USS John S McCain laden with fuel oil; no spill

The Alnic MC was carrying almost 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge to Singapore, a crew member who did not want to be identified told Reuters.

SINGAPORE: An oil tanker involved in a collision with the USS John S McCain to the east of Singapore early on Monday (Aug 21) was carrying almost 12,000 tonnes of fuel oil, but there was no oil spill, a crew member told Reuters via phone.



"We are carrying 11,987 tonnes of fuel oil. There is no oil spill. We were carrying fuel oil from Taiwan to discharge to Singapore ... We are proceeding to Raffles Reserved Anchorage where the owners will investigate the matter. There was some damage to the valve," the crew member of the Alnic MC who did not want to be identified told Reuters via telephone.



The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) lists the Raffles Reserved Anchorage to the South of Bukom Island to be reserved for "vessels requiring emergency repairs and damaged vessels or as directed by the Port Master".

Ten sailors are missing and five are injured after the collision at 5.24am Singapore time, while the US guided-missile destroyer was transiting to a routine port visit in Singapore, according to a statement by the US Navy.

Both Singapore and Malaysian authorities have sent ships and aircraft to assist the US Navy in the search and rescue mission.

The merchant vessel Alnic MC is described as a 180m long Liberian flagged oil and chemical tanker on the MarineTraffic website. It has a deadweight of more than 50,000 tonnes.

According to VesselsValue, which provides shipping and maritime data, the Alnic MC was scheduled to arrive in Singapore at 11am Monday.

The vessel's position at 6.58am Singapore time was at latitude 1.42018 and longitude 104.4326, according to VesselsValue.

It added that the vessel is owned by a Greek company Brave Maritime Corporation and is reportedly worth US$17.36 million (S$23.6 million).