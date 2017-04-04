Old Chang Kee subsidary at Jurong Point suspended for cockroach, rat infestation

SINGAPORE: A fast food kiosk at Jurong Point shopping centre has been suspended for two weeks, starting Wednesday (Apr 5), after it was found to have cockroach and rodent infestations.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) suspended operations at the Take 5 kiosk after it accumulated 12 demerit points over the past year for failing to keep its premises free of cockroaches and rodents.

The food shop, which is a subsidiary of Old Chang Kee, was also given a fine of S$800.

A manager at the outlet said it was cleaned regularly, with Jurong Point conducting weekly pest control operations and a cleaner cleaning the outlet six times a week. She added that she had seen cockroaches "once or twice" on the premises, but that this was a rare occurrence.

According to NEA, all food handlers working at the shop must also attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again before they can resume work.



This is the third case of cockroach infestation at Jurong Point in a month, with two separate stalls at its Kopitiam food court suspended in early March.