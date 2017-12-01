On the Record in 60 seconds: Lim Teck Yin, CEO of SportSG

SINGAPORE: Chief executive officer of SportSG Lim Teck Yin went On the Record with Bharati Jagdish about his career, his darkest moments and sports funding.

These are his answers in 60 seconds in a quick-fire interview.​​​​​​​

What about you would surprise people?

I am quite excited about ageing gracefully.​​​​​​​

What was the best moment of your career?

When I decided to make the leap and joined the Singapore Armed Forces as a regular. It has been an absolute privilege to learn and grow through the mentorship of numerous leaders who have been outstanding in their own right.​​​​​​​

What was the worst moment of your career?



When I was unable to protect three soldiers who perished in an accident.

What was the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?



Keep looking ahead. You cannot change the past. Many people depend on my trying to be the best I can be every day.

What is the one personal habit that contributes to your success?

Not believing that success comes from my own effort. It comes from everybody’s effort.

What is the one thing you’d change about yourself?



My impatience.

What are you inspired by?



Passionate people who want to do good.

What do you want to be remembered for?



Helping others be the best they can be.

