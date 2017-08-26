On the Record: Saw Ken Wye, CEO of CrimsonLogic

SINGAPORE: Saw Ken Wye has been at the forefront of developing Singapore’s national IT policies, having started his career with the National Computer Board (NCB) in 1983. In his time there, he was involved in several strategic national IT projects including IT2000 and Singapore ONE. His experience since then has included 16 years at Microsoft, before heading CrimsonLogic.



It was amidst the 1985 recession that Singapore embarked on its first National IT Plan, and that was when CrimsonLogic, then known as Singapore Trade Systems, was formed to accelerate trade through Singapore by employing digitalisation. Among the firm’s milestones was its entry into e-citizen services in 2006 in the form of SingPass – a contract they have since lost.



Today, CrimsonLogic is stepping up its aggressive diversification, and their solutions span across the globe in countries such as Bahrain, Madagascar, Mozambique and Saudi Arabia. While International Enterprise (IE) Singapore has a 55 per cent share in CrimsonLogic, Saw claims the Government does the company no favours and every contract is hard-won.



He went On the Record with Bharati Jagdish about what it will take to propel Singapore’s Smart Nation vision, what’s holding the country back on that front and how the obstacles can be overcome. They first talked about his beginnings in the industry and some of the challenges that he has had to overcome in his business.









Saw: I would describe myself as an accidental IT professional. I never wanted to be in IT. If you think back 40 years ago, computers weren’t that sexy. It was boring. It was dull but I happened to work on the first Apple computer in my final year of education. So I jumped from engineering and turned to IT. And then when I was in IT, I realised that it’s magic. It can change lives. And I think there’s a Microsoft mission statement that goes something like “Helping people realise their full potential”. And I really, really believed that.



Bharati: CrimsonLogic is perhaps best-known for the SingPass system. But you lost this contract about two years ago.



Saw: That’s the beauty of the Singapore system. Everything will go to tender. If someone has a better solution that is more cost-effective, the Government will take that. That’s okay. That’s perfectly fair. So when we went to tender and I lost SingPass, I thought: “That’s fine.”



Bharati: Why did you lose it?

Saw: I don’t really know, but maybe value for money and I think my competitor was more aggressive.



Bharati: So when you lost SingPass ...



Saw: Painful. It’s a huge thing. It’s painful. You feel hurt. You feel disappointed, but then you learn. You move on and wonder how you could do differently.



Bharati: Some say it could have been because in 2014, there was a high-profile security breach associated with SingPass. What went wrong?



Saw: Yes, we spotted a breach in SingPass and then the Infocomm Development Authority took over. And as we saw the stories unfold later, we realised it was a breach at the users’ end. People were using their IC number as their user ID which was fixed. And their passwords were their IC number too, which is easy to guess.



Bharati: Many at the time asked why you didn’t put in safeguards, or why you didn’t implement two-factor authentication (2FA) earlier.



Saw: We did propose 2FA. But it takes time to change. It’s like when you build something, you want to change it, it’s not something that can turn on a dime. When you think about it, it’s not just about the computer-savvy. What about the rest of the population who aren’t used to that? You have to think about it. There are many people out there whose computer literacy isn’t that high. So we can’t just change without thinking about the consequences.



Bharati: But didn’t you think about the consequences of not moving fast enough? In your business especially, you don’t have the luxury of time. And when you take your time, clearly, bad things happen.



Saw: SingPass started because of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) so that people could access CPF services. Then we made it a sort of universal ID for everything. Great. But the challenge is that if you want to, for example, apply for (a) maid, you need your SingPass ID. I would hazard a guess that some people would pass their SingPass ID to the maid agency and ask them to complete the transaction.



In real life, to make things work, you’ll have breakages along the way. So you need to think about all the different scenarios and how you would do things differently.



I think it’s a journey. I think that’s the challenge. It’s a journey that different generations react to differently. The young are actually quite savvy. The most exposed would be the PMETs, those in their 40s to 50s who mostly have one password for everything.



Bharati: How do you think digital inclusion can be accelerated?



Saw: The Government has programmes for this, but I think the easiest way is for one generation to teach the other. For kids to teach their parents and parents to teach their parents.



Bharati: You can’t just blame the end users though. You mentioned you too needed to think about doing things differently. How have you done this?



Saw: We have 29 years of experience, knowledge and ability to implement. The challenge when you are 29 years old though is you may have some practices which you need to look at internally and say: “It was good 10 years ago. It might have been the best practice then, but now times have changed and we need to do things differently.”



I think losing SingPass also forced us to relook and ask if there’s a better way to do any project. Are we changing as fast as we should? That’s always a challenge for IT companies.



CAN SINGAPORE PRODUCE THE NEXT MICROSOFT?



Bharati: We’ll talk a bit about your current projects later, but when you were first starting out in your involvement in Singapore’s national IT plans, what was the landscape like?



Saw: I think at that time, there were three things Singapore was looking to do - computerise the Government, build a strong IT industry and make sure we have enough IT manpower.



I was fortunate enough to be given the opportunity to look after two of those initiatives - IT industry and IT manpower. At that time, Singapore’s IT industry was too small, so we had to borrow technology and expertise. There was a lot of focus on bringing multinationals in to develop software development centres in Singapore and use them as a launchpad to train people so they can go into the industry. In the same breath, we looked at ways to help local companies grow and grow bigger. We had to look at how to incentivise small companies and help make their mark on the world.



Bharati: Some might say we haven’t fully achieved those aims even today, but before we talk about today’s challenges, tell us what the challenges were then.

Saw: It’s people. It’s opportunity. It’s market. I think Singapore is a small market. Singapore doesn’t have enough people. So when you don’t have enough people in the market, it’s hard to be a world changer. We had the oddball which was Creative Technology. That was an outlier. It was an amazing company, but after Creative we didn’t really have many more successes in Singapore. I think we focused on really building Intellectual Property (IP) and growing IP from Singapore, but when you do that, you also need to make sure you have a market that is large enough to consume it and still grow. When you are in Europe or in America, you have that proximity. In Asia, it’s a bit harder.



Saw Ken Wye with Minister for Communications and Information, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim at the book launch of Intelligent Island: The Untold Story of Singapore's Tech Journey. (Photo: SiTF)

Bharati: But that shouldn’t limit us. Isn’t the aim to go global?



Saw: 20 years ago, we weren’t connected. I think the situation today is different and the opportunities are much bigger. When you talk about 20, 30 years ago, we were not connected to the same extent we are today.



Bharati: So let’s talk about today. Many would say we still don’t have a lot of examples of internationally successful Singapore brands.



Saw: No, we have some. I think we have Razer which is a local company that develops high-end gaming devices. I think they have done really really well, but it’s what’s more beyond that. Can you get the next Alibaba from Singapore? Can you get the next Microsoft from Singapore? That’s the elusive pot of gold everybody wants to achieve and it’s not that easy.



Bharati: What are the obstacles today?



Saw: I think it’s the lack of smart people. We need lots and lots of smart people. I think we have that challenge whereby we lost the ability to attract the smartest into the industry. That happened in the 90s. It picked up a little bit in early 2000s with the dot-com boom, but died down again. And now finally we’re seeing that come back again. More students are choosing to study computer science in universities and it’s become of flavour again. So we need more time to cultivate this.



Bharati: Indeed, the lack of skills and skills mismatch are major issues. You were involved in making sure we have enough IT manpower. Why the failure to do so earlier?



Saw: Singaporeans got sidetracked. There were other opportunities. Business, finance and banking became big. There was biomedical sciences. That attracted a lot of talent. When you have very few smart people and they start to go to other areas, you have a challenge. To push this industry forward, we need the smartest people. Success will breed success. Once you see successful companies, successful startups, more and more people will come in.



Recently, at the Singapore infocomm Technology Federation (SiTF), we had our IT federation computer awards. We were looking at some of the startups. Some of the solutions that companies are bringing forward are really, really good. Really inspiring. No longer “me-too”. To break and go forward, we can’t have a “me-too” attitude. We need to think of doing something different. You see the passion and the people there and you are surprised that Singaporean companies can do that. That’s interesting. That’s exciting.



TO BE A SMART NATION, WE NEED GUTSY PEOPLE



Bharati: What’s preventing them from moving forward?



Saw: Well, the key is is not the idea. It could be the technology. It could be the business model. But then you need the market. You need to be able to sell the idea. You need to be able to make money. You need to be able to grow. So it’s all of the above. It’s not just the idea but the ability to monetise the idea and the ability to grow it.



I think we are in a position whereby the tendency is to ask: “What does the Government think?”



People like to do something which will be endorsed and are looking for the correct answer. I think part of innovation is that you don’t know what the correct answer is, and you need to push the boundaries if you truly want to be a Smart Nation and come up with your own solutions.



Bharati: What will it take for more people to push the boundaries and not wait for the Government to set the tone?



Saw: Yeah, I would love to see that. I think that has to come from the young - people who have no prejudices, no conceptions of what they cannot do, and are prepared to try.



Bharati: Some would say even this surge in interest in IT today is a result of people taking the cue from the Government. Earlier, you described a period when people started going into other industries like banking, finance and biomedical sciences. It appears as if people go into industries not because they want to, but because the Government defines it as a growth industry. This is fine as long as the individual is interested in the field too. In your experience, are people going into the industry for the right reasons?



Mr Saw Ken Wye at work. (Photo: Supplied)

Saw: I was involved in IT manpower development. Could I tell what skills I needed 10 years ahead of time? You can't tell. I think there was a study once that said that the top 10 jobs today did not exist 10 years ago. So things move and the only thing you can do is be agile. You need to be able to see trends, or capitalise on it, work fast and then adapt. The minute you try to plan or only wait for the Government to tell you what’s hot, chances are it's not going to work.



People like to pigeonhole. Singapore is not creative, Singapore is slow, Singapore is over-regulated, but Singapore is Singapore. Trust, transparency and governance helps but it’s about balance.



Bharati: Is there an imbalance today?



Saw: You see, if I want to create a mega-impact for a Smart Nation, do I pick a project or do I let a thousand flowers bloom and let the best idea succeed? I think that’s where jury is out and people are still thinking maybe they should try only certain projects. I think there’s a lot about payment, identity and things like that. But what about the applications? Do you want to build an application or just want to see what industry comes up with once the foundation and the building blocks are there?

Bharati: We are seeing that approach to some extent today, wouldn’t you say?



Saw: I like the approach of try and fail fast. And don’t put anything on life support. If an idea is bad, kill it fast. If the idea is good, pour more petrol onto it and let it burn. For the people, one of the things is to make sure you are prepared to challenge institutions because institutions will defend themselves.



It’s about people who come up and challenge the norms. Remember, three to five years ago it was so hard to get a taxi. Now you can. It’s easier. The problem at that time was how to put more taxis on the road. Now it’s solved. But there are other similar type of problems out there that we just haven’t thought of. All you need is for someone to think about it. Because the technology makes things that you couldn’t do, possible today. You need gutsy people.



I recently read about a group of people who got together to contribute to a personal insurance scheme so that when you're out of a job, you get something. That set me thinking. I’ve been driving for over 30 years now and I've never made a single insurance claim. The maximum now I get is 55 per cent no-claims bonus. I still pay a lot of money. What's happening in the insurance industry today is that it's the silent majority who is paying a lot of money to support the few who make claims.



What if I can find a people like me and we get together and we self-insure? Our premiums will just sink to the lowest levels. So that could be a way of disrupting the industry. But if I have that, where is the assurance that I’m protected if something goes wrong? I think the Government system now is that you need to have an insurance company behind you, so that if anything happens we know that there is enough muscle. But maybe the industry will need to change and it will become a different form of shared economy insurance.



GOVERNMENT STILL TOO CONSERVATIVE?



Bharati: Wouldn’t you say we have seen this happen to some extent, for instance in the private-hire car industry? Or do you think the Government needs to step back even more?



Saw: I think we could move faster. I think the common thread that we have in Singapore is we want a lot of “smart” people. “Smart” people will tend to see things a certain way and get blindsided.



Bharati: What exactly do you mean by “smart” in this context?



Saw: Meaning that if I think I’m doing something that is good for you, you should appreciate it. But the person on the street is thinking – but I have a more pressing need here and nobody is looking into it.



That's why the Government needs to make sure their discussions are honest and open. I think when we look at all the conversations that are going on with the Committee on the Future Economy, with the Industry Transformation Maps, make sure that when you select people to participate, don’t keep selecting the same people. Get different compositions of committees.



I think the other thing for the Government is to be ready to take risks and make mistakes. If civil servants are always worried about their scorecards and they cannot have a failed project behind them, then they take the safest route and are not able to push the boundaries and try things to know whether they work or not.



Bharati: You don’t think this has changed in the last few years?



Saw: If anything, I think we’ve gotten a little bit more conservative relative to the times we live in. We need an even more risk-taking culture.



Bharati: What makes you say they’ve gotten a little bit more conservative?



Saw: I think because in the digital age, criticisms are coming fast and furious. So you are more transparent. If you are more transparent and are being observed 360 degrees, you tend to be more cautious.



In the past, I think the approach was - “I think this is a good idea. Let’s go try.” And then you had people like Goh Keng Swee and Philip Yeo who did things differently and took risks.



I think China was lucky in that it was not regulated so Alibaba and Tencent went ahead with Alipay and WeChat pay. That took off. And the speed at which they took off caught everybody by surprise. I think we have a very thoughtful Government. They think things through too much before imposing. Sometimes, it’s better if you don’t think too deeply and try instead.



Bharati: What’s the right balance though? You can’t be over-regulated, but you also can’t have no regulation whatsoever.



Saw: And that’s where you see a lot of tension. I think they do what they need to do, but it’s not easy to implement the change because there’s the issue of accountability. I’m seeing a bit of both. So we’re seeing the Government creating regulatory sandboxes. I think the Monetary Authority of Singapore has done a good job there. We’re seeing Uber take off in Singapore. If Uber had written to the Land Transport Authority for permission I don’t think it would have happened.

The Singapore message of transparency and good governance sells. But the challenge then is how to take that, package that and bring it to another country and say: “Here’s how you can learn from Singapore.”

But the fact that it became a sort of event and people subscribed to it helped the Government say "Okay". Now retrospectively, the Government is making sure it works with some regulation to protect consumers. You can’t take away the role of the Government to protect the people. But while we’ve seen some positive developments, we need to move faster on the ground and on the part of the Government too so that we’re not left behind.



I wish I knew the answer to what the right balance is. It’s not easy. I think the Government agencies today are a bit more open to think about things, but they need to shrug off the conservative approach. Think about what other countries are doing and find a balance.



GOING INTERNATIONAL



Bharati: You also said earlier that the lack of critical mass is an issue. But the idea is to go international, isn’t it?



Saw: I think Singapore is an easy place to start. It’s not difficult to start a business here. The only challenge Singapore has is scale, therefore Singaporean entrepreneurs have to think beyond Singapore from the start. Everything outside Singapore is not Singapore - meaning that things are not as ordered as they are here. We’re in places nobody goes to. We’re in Rwanda, we’re in Botswana, we’re in Chile. It’s the notion of being prepared for the unexpected, being prepared for things not to work, being prepared to take on new challenges - that’s what Singaporeans must look for.



Bharati: What made you want to go to these specific places?



Saw: Because it’s less competitive. If you go to China, it’s tough to compete. When you go to Rwanda, they appreciate the technology that we as a Singaporean company can bring. And when you look around there aren’t many companies there so it is less competition, lower barriers to entry.



But it is a harder market to break into because for example, to get to Rwanda, it takes 20 hours. The understanding of the political environment there is also very key. Many African countries are not so, but nowadays I think I see more stability over there.



Bharati: What have been the most important lessons that you have learnt over the years?



Saw: The key lesson is that the Singapore brand sells. The Singapore message of transparency and good governance sells. But the challenge then is how to take that, package that and bring it to another country and say: “Here’s how you can learn from Singapore.”



But I can’t impose the same Singapore standards. You have to do things slightly differently. So how then do I tweak my systems, how do I order my systems so then it can work and fit in and grow with them. It’s a crawl, walk, run. You can’t bring the Singapore system in and then say, run! They have to go through the different steps but they can learn very, very fast.



For example, in Rwanda we’re trying to build a front-end system so that all citizens can interact with the government seamlessly. On paper it seems easy to do, but in practice it means that you need to go to each agency and make sure the back-end systems work first. Make sure too that the problem is not technology alone because a lot of times the problem is political. It is about turf and how to make people feel comforted that when a solution comes in they don’t lose any of their power, any of their ability to influence.



Bharati: It’s about managing people as well.



Saw: And that’s the thing with IT. It’s not just about technology. It’s about processes. It’s about people.



“GOVERNMENT GIVES US NO FAVOURS”



Bharati: Some might say that CrimsonLogic’s affiliations with the Singapore Government make it easier for you to move forward and penetrate other markets. Would other businesses have such an advantage?



Saw: But the beauty of the Singapore Government is that it gives you no favours. We were formed at a point of crisis. Singapore had its first recession and so the Government was looking for ways to make the company more competitive. Naturally, we turned to trade. So if you could improve the effectiveness of trade, you could save the country money.



And with that, the Government decided we need a special-purpose vehicle to implement the solution, rather than go tender it out and ask which multinational can build this. I think that was an interesting and smart move. So we were formed. We were formed to create the world’s first single window, TradeNet and we implemented it in record time, less than 12 months.



After that, the Government owed me no favours. I was left on my own. The company was left on its own to look for business and to expand. And that’s what we did. We took the solution and went to Mauritius. We went to Africa. We went to the Middle East. We went to Latin America and we started reselling the trade solution.



But a one-trick pony doesn’t cut it. So we started providing Government solutions and that’s how we grew. We took lessons from Singapore and expanded it overseas. But every project we went into in Singapore was a hard-fought battle. The Government doesn’t hand it to us on a plate. I think Singapore is the most competitive market for government solutions in the world.



Bharati: What makes you say that?



Saw: Because it is a happy hunting ground for everybody. People want references from Singapore. So they will bid very competitively. And when you have that situation it’s actually not that healthy. Margins are squeezed and you don’t have time to reinvest. I’ll give you an example. There was a silly project I had, where my team in the past was so competitive they bid S$550 a man-day which is extremely low. Overseas I get S$1,000 a man-day. And if the customer doesn’t blink I would say it’s US$1,000. So I can get more from that.



Bharati: But the Government has been talking about best-sourcing instead of cheap-sourcing.



Saw: But because it’s so competitive the bids tend to come in at very competitive prices. I think the Government is trying to see how we do things differently. But also, which government servant would choose the most expensive solution? Just think of the justifications they’ll need to go through. We do see smart people doing smart things whereby the cheapest bids are sometimes excluded because if you ask the right questions you know the bidder has not thought through everything. We need to see more of that.



If it’s always this competitive, local companies may never have the chance to participate because they don’t have a track record and they don’t have the efficiencies. So I think the “green lane” project with accreditation works because it helps give local companies a chance. I like the whole idea of spiral contracting works so that you start small and then when a project or a proof of concept makes sense, you grow from that. That helps rather than you call a tender and the lowest price wins.



That’s difficult. That’s not healthy.



Bharati: You’ve been working on a big project that was not handed to you by any government. It’s the Global eTrade Services, or GeTS system. What was the strategy behind this?



Saw: Yes, when you think of CrimsonLogic, the first thing that comes to mind is an e-government services company. That means we build e-government solutions. It's a nice position, but it's not a position that will be able to take us through the next 10 to 20 years.



We have to be a strong IP-based company. So what we have done with CrimsonLogic is that we moved it from just developing e-government solutions. We now have e-government products. The idea at the end of the day is that if I have good products, I can implement them faster and I can get other people using my products to implement them.



If everything I do is related to governments, I'll always be beholden to government procurement policies and cycles, and it will take time. So I needed to find something that is not stuck in that cycle and therefore, I look at what I'm good at. I’m good at trade. I’m good at facilitating trade. I’m good at making trade flow faster.



There are a lot of inefficiencies in business-to-business before it goes to government for regulation. Can I help make that journey and that process smoother? And that's what GeTS is all about - how to make worldwide trade smoother, how do I lubricate it, how do I make sure that all the regulations are taken care of, rather than facing roadblocks along the way.



Bharati: You’ve been working on these types of projects which are significant, but why couldn't a company like yours play a more instrumental role in transforming the Singapore landscape, so that we wouldn't be behind countries like China?



Saw: We tried. We tried. It was also about opportunities. That’s why GeTS is a interesting example. Here, we are not waiting for the Government to give us permission. We are going forward.



PROPELLING THE SMART NATION VISION



Bharati: We talked a lot about solutions and moving ahead with the Smart Nation initiative but you also mentioned several things that I know are weighing on the minds of regular people and holding them back from adopting these solutions - things like privacy, things like data security. What exactly do you think needs to be done here to ensure that these frameworks are robust and that people are convinced?

Saw: It is a moving goalpost. It doesn't stay still. So for example, you talked about 2FA and why we didn’t implement (it) earlier. This is because when the first standard for SingPass was called all those number of years ago, 2FA wasn't needed. So it's about moving, and moving faster. So now, when we design our systems, we take data privacy and security as key.



The first assumption is, you will be hacked. It's not that I'm going to prevent hacking, but if somebody is going to break into the system, it could be external or internal, we make it hard for the person to get information. Now this wasn't the design consideration 10 years ago or even five years ago. But now, it's top-of-mind.



We see shifting winds, shifting signs now. I think especially in areas of cybersecurity, you have no choice. I think speed is also proportional to threats and defining moments. I think there is appreciation and acknowledgement that the whole landscape is different from two years ago and therefore when you do things, you need to do it faster, more securely, and better.



If you keep talking and telling them that they need to get to a better place, but you don't define it or you don't show them how to get there, it won’t be easy.



The same with other Smart Nation initiatives. It’s good that the Government is taking a more robust approach now to make it easier to adopt, but the people have to come forward too and develop solutions.



Bharati: Today, many businesses across industries are grappling with the use of ICT to improve their bottomlines or even to stay in business. What strategies would you suggest?



Saw: I’m trying to think of a way to help companies do a digital health check to find out what level they’re at. Level 1 could mean: I know something and have something in place. Level 4 could mean: I’m really, really progressive. We’re still thinking about this at SiTF. We haven’t really got it worked out yet, but it's based on the idea that you need to set a path and you need to help people understand where they are and how to move to a better place.



If you keep talking and telling them that they need to get to a better place, but you don't define it or you don't show them how to get there, it won’t be easy.



I think you need direction and you need to believe in yourself and that’s how I’m trying to transform the company. If you think about IT in Singapore, there aren’t many great IT companies. There are not many Singapore companies that have a large footprint, but we want to persevere and we believe we can bring forth the Singapore message, we can bring forth the Singapore solution. We can bring the Singapore ideas out and from there, we can grow strong as a stable business. Businesses in Singapore need to believe in this.

