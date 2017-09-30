On the Record: Victor Tay, president of the Association of Persons with Special Needs

SINGAPORE: During tough economic times, Victor Tay was often the voice of Singapore’s businesses as the former Chief Operating Officer of the Singapore Business Federation, from 2010-2015. Today, Tay applies his business expertise to the social services sector. As President of the Association of Persons with Special Needs (APSN), he has spearheaded their social enterprise initiatives in order to bring in funds to finance the organisation’s many needs.

He is also Chief Development Officer at the Nanyang Technological University, a job which he says has deepened his thoughts about how education can be shaped to boost not just business excellence, but societal mindsets about true inclusiveness.

He went “On the Record” with Bharati Jagdish about what it will take to transform Singapore into a more accepting society. They first talked about the current business climate, where despite many Government initiatives aimed at helping businesses over the last few years, he says there are still issues with foreign manpower and business grant policies.

Victor Tay: This lies in the philosophy or the doctrine of what the Government tends to do. The foreign worker levies are actually re-channelled to their grants programmes for companies, but in terms of choosing or qualifying companies for these grants, because it involves taxpayers' money, the government puts in stringent guidelines.

Typically, the companies the Government chooses for grants tend to be the stronger companies. These are companies that can actually project better returns or generate more employment. What about the weaker ones? Those who actually not able to do these things, meaning they are struggling, don't get the grants.

This is quite a paradigm shift from many other countries. I just hosted a Chinese delegation this morning from the Chinese Ministry of Finance and their thinking is that the grants are to help the weak and the vulnerable companies so that they survive and the general environment is good. In Singapore, we tend to pick winners. We forget that some businesses or even people who are not obvious winners might have strengths that could take us to even greater heights if we support them.

Bharati: Where do you stand on this issue?

Tay: I think we need to strike a balance. While we pick winners, there will be some companies that are currently vulnerable but could actually have great potential. I think they need great attention too.



Bharati: But like you said earlier, this is taxpayers' money and the Government has to be accountable, so wouldn't you say it's fair for them to pick those with the most potential?

Tay: I think with limited resources, it's inevitable and ingrained in the guidelines and criteria that they will try to choose the stronger ones. From the Government's point of view, yes, taxpayers' money is important. Businesses on the other hand, highlight that the vulnerable, and weak ones should be given attention. It's just like social needs. We look at vulnerable groups and give them assistance.

Bharati: But these are businesses. Should they expect charity?

Tay: Yes, I think that's valid. I think many businesses also highlight that Taiwan, America and various other places do not have many grants or assistance programmes for businesses. Companies are entrepreneurial. They can grow by themselves. I think our companies here do have backbones. But some of them raise the question of foreign worker levies.



They say as long as you don't pinch levies from me, I won't need to seek grants back from you. Allow me that cashflow and I will grow in an entrepreneurial way, just like in any other economy without a reliance on the government.

If the money can be re-channelled into entrepreneurial effort, businesses can look into internationalising themselves, doing other more fruitful things. That's food for thought for our policymakers.

Bharati: Do you, like these entrepreneurs you speak of, think that’s a better way to go?

Tay: Yes. Our current way of taking levies from all types of companies, putting them in a central pool, then distributing them in the form of grants to the stronger ones is disadvantageous to many companies.

Bharati: If there are no levies though, won’t the foreign worker numbers go out of hand again?

Tay: In manpower policy, there are two levers. One is the levies, the other is the quota. The quota can remain and will restrict the number of foreign workers coming in. I think many of the businesses find the quota will do. The levy is not necessary. But I suppose the government uses levies to shape behaviour. Channeling the money back to the programmes or grants and making businesses apply for them could compel businesses to evolve faster than if they were left to their own devices.

Victor Tay with Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport, Guest-of-Honour at this year's APSN Charity Dinner. (Photo: Victor Tay)

Bharati: You talked about striking a balance in the status quo - if the levies continue and grant schemes are offered, don’t just pick winners when it comes to grant distribution. In that context, give me an idea of how you would like to see grants distributed. They surely can’t be given to every weak company.

Tay: There’s an issue with how to ensure an equitable distribution in the application process. It takes a lot of effort from the businesses and from the administrators. The current system requires enterprises to actually project forward, their projected returns in three to five years. That in itself could exclude a lot of companies with potential. For instance, a startup medical device or biomedical company whose trials could take many years, or maybe a social enterprise, may not give you that return so quickly. But they could give you those returns later.



They may be a niche company, one that’s a differentiator. For instance, Airbnb or Uber. Five years ago, people might have looked at those business models and said they were not workable. Administrators might actually disqualify them if they had applied for grants.

So under the schemes which are sometimes too defined, new entrepreneurial, innovative companies might be negated. We probably have to develop a new paradigm to spot these types of companies, the Ubers and Airbnbs of the world before they become prevalent. We still operate on very traditional success indicators. We still largely go by the matrix methods used in schools - how many As you've scored, and in business, how much you can project in terms of returns. Sometimes you have to have faith and take a risk.

BEYOND “SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST”

Bharati: You talked about vulnerable companies that might have been overlooked under the current system and have had to close as a result. Some might say it’s fair. It’s about the survival of the fittest.

Tay: I have a theory about this. If we think of this in terms of humankind in all parts of the world, there are certain areas which are less conducive in terms of hygiene factors and therefore, they have a high infant mortality rate, or their average lifespan is only 50-plus or 40-plus. We could just say: okay, that’s the survival of the fittest. But we could also think about it differently. There are developed economies where most people have long life expectancies because most hygiene factors are taken care of. Their young men and young women are able to live a more fruitful lifestyle because the conditions in those countries allow them to. I think for businesses, likewise, we have seen lower mortality rates in other countries too.



We must not think about it in terms of some companies thriving at the expense of others. Think about it terms of increasing the number of thriving companies.

Bharati: But there is also a sense though that many companies are not doing their part. They don’t adapt fast enough or innovate fast enough. It’s a mindset issue. What do you think?

Tay: I found among the businesses that died post-2010, many had long history. Some were family-run businesses. They had weathered many crises before that. There was the oil crisis in the 1980s, there was the SARS crisis and the Asian financial crisis. Many of these businesses survived through all that. The banks collapsed but they still survived. They highlighted that they actually were resilient. They highlighted to me that they were entrepreneurial, but they collapsed under the more stringent manpower restriction regime post-2010. I think this seemed to shed some light on the possibility that policy does have an effect actually. To look at entrepreneurs and say they are totally not changing their mindset, not being innovative - I think that’s not necessarily fair to them. Business is about survival, business is about competitiveness, business is about how to differentiate themselves and this had always been in their minds, but the lack of resources did them in.

Victor Tay addressing members of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises. (Photo: Victor Tay)

Bharati: But we must acknowledge that many businesses did survive even under the harsher conditions. So while these businesses that you speak of managed to survive previous crises, what did they lack relative to the businesses that managed to survive post-2010?

Tay: Of course, in every cohort there are some black sheep and those that do not quite do themselves justice, but I must say the doubling of company deaths, in many cases, was not because of a mindset issue. Just like when it comes to certain countries where young babies or young children have a high mortality rate, we might say some of them are not helping themselves, but there are general environmental issues as well.



Singapore is likely the easiest place to start a business, but not necessarily the easiest place to maintain the business.

It’s a very high-cost environment. Secondly, it is totally open to the entire world, so any American, European, Chinese company can come in and our SMEs will have to compete and have to be born global right from the beginning. So maybe look at some of the issues we discussed earlier. Think about levies, or the distribution of grants. Think about encouraging companies to then put their resources into internationalisation from the start.

In Singapore, because we have a small domestic market, everyone competes against each other. But they don’t see that they gain leverage by synergising everyone’s efforts. Two to three companies partnering each other can provide a more comprehensive spectrum of services. They can have better skills and mass to compete, hence when they go overseas, if they collaborate, they compete in an entire value chain. So for instance, a company that is in trucking can work with another doing warehousing and packing, etc. If they come together, they can expand their services. I think this is something that many Singapore companies are not doing well.

Singapore companies do not collaborate well right from the beginning. They’re suspicious and also count their pennies too early.

Sometimes you need to invest for the longer-term horizon and if you look at everything from a return on investment perspective within a three-year time frame, it makes many of these investments unattractive and unlikely. But we have seen enterprises in other countries investing for the long haul – five to 10 years and they make it back after. We need to be open to that.

Bharati: You talked about how the restrictions on foreign manpower have caused problems for businesses. The problems are related to, among many factors, Singaporeans’ unwillingness to work in certain sectors. But also to the fact that foreign manpower had depressed wages in certain sectors before levies kicked in and of course the overall slowdown in population growth. Should companies be doing more to attract local manpower and to make sure they share productivity gains with their workers more equitably? It often seems as if they only care about their bottomlines and don’t consider the importance of these other things, including the welfare of their workers.

Tay: I think that position has shifted. Today, businesspeople are becoming more enlightened. I think they realise to be sustainable, they have to actually share part of their profits with their workers. We hear about the multinationals, companies like Google, that give strong incentives. They give free meals. They have nice campuses. They try to incentivise individuals and therefore these people stay. But there are also businesses in tough times that are actually bleeding and hence they would treat their workers differently. They are not able to incentivise.



There is a perception that even when these businesspeople have profits, they will buy themselves another Mercedes rather than share profits with their employees. That can’t happen anymore.

Manpower is thin. Therefore there is competition for manpower. Staff who are not well treated tend to leave. We have seen this in the last seven years. Many of them will job-hop. Businesses that are just hoarding profit or larger-than-life entrepreneurs who are self-centred are not able to retain talent and don’t exist for long.

CHANGE THE WAY WE MEASURE SUCCESS

"We still operate on very traditional success indicators - how many As you've scored and in business, how much you can project in terms of returns. Sometimes you have to have faith and take a risk," says Victor Tay. (Photo: Victor Tay)



Bharati: Earlier, you talked about how Government support and entrepreneurial effort should be geared towards growing global brands. What other factors do you think are needed to help Singapore produce global companies like Alibaba or Facebook? Some of these global companies did this even without government assistance.

Tay: I think we have to change our culture, our definition of success. It’s got to start from schools. Our paradigm is about picking winners. But our definition of winners is quite a traditional one. If we look at Bill Gates in his early years, he was hardly a success by our standards. When he was in a school, he was flirting around with different courses, he was studying design icons, he was trying to do animation. He didn't wear his shoes.



If Bill Gates had turned up at a Singaporean company looking for a job when he was younger, most of the employers would likely have said “out you go”. If he had wanted to work in the civil service here, it would have been worse. He didn't even have straight As.

Sometimes our traditional way of measuring success does not qualify for what is the current or future business model of success. I think we must find new ways to define these successes and this goes back to our education system, be it primary school or secondary school to see how we can ingrain it in our students to see that it’s no longer about scoring full marks or that distinction.

Instead, it’s about the breadth of thinking. It’s about coming up with something new. It’s about how you differentiate yourself. Unless we change, the whole society from employers, civil servants to hiring managers and entrepreneurs will use a very traditional yardstick and discount all the likes of Uber, Apple and even Bill Gates.

At the Nanyang Technological University, throughout the years, we have been rejuvenating our paradigm of training students. In the past, in classrooms, it used to be a unilateral way of teaching and learning. The lecturer would teach all the students. Now, we realise that’s no longer efficient. We do the flipped classroom method of teaching and learning. The tables around the classroom have projector screens all throughout so students actually discuss, point at their screens and are therefore be able to cross-learn and cross-present to each other.

The Ministry of Education is also rethinking how we can do this earlier in education. Students nowadays are doing project modules so that they can actually research a particular topic and they also try to drill more breadth into it now. Students go for external camping and adventures so that they also train their leadership skills, etc.

Bharati: Ultimately though, many say the academic and standardised tests take centrestage when it comes to how success is measured.

Tay: Yes, and we tend to do very well at those. For example, the USA does not do as well as Singapore in terms of primary school Math and in Math and Science Olympiads. But they have more people like Steve Jobs or Bill Gates who dropped out of school and yet are able to come up with enterprises that are able to conquer the world. Our students somehow after graduating tend to choose investment banking, go into government, or be employed as professionals in multi-national corporations.

So I think even if the schools don’t do it, we need to recognise diversified paths and routes of success at every turn. Don’t discount people just because they didn’t do well in school.

But schools also should change to keep up. I think we should now look at ingraining independent thinking and analytical skills in students. I’ve seen some cases of test papers where alternative answers were given to the model answer and they were marked wrong even though some of the alternative answers could have been correct. Perhaps we give bonus points to students who give a different answer instead of marking them wrong immediately.

In the global scene, to be able to compete, to differentiate yourself and to contribute to society – all these things are important. However, we seem to be generating stereotypical students who might be good in school but become under-appreciated when they go into the world.

Education should look at helping people draw out their individual talents. In the Western world, they put importance on individuality and they seem to have done it quite well.

COMPETING WITH HEARTWARE IN THE SOCIAL SERVICES SECTOR

Bharati: Recently, you crossed over to the social services sector. You are President of the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN). You’ve exercised your business acumen in this effort too through social enterprises that have been helping raise funds for the association and also providing employment for people with special needs. But I understand that getting professionals to enter the sector is still a challenge and you’ve been struggling with this for some time. Is your model of building social enterprises to finance your operations and paying people better for working in this sector actually working?

Tay: Yes, the Voluntary Welfare Organisation (VWO) sector is not one of those that is able to retain talent or even attract talent. We’ve done some branding efforts to get professionals to come in, but it’s also about finances. Obviously, if VWOs do not get their act right, they will tend to be financially strapped, and if they are financially strapped, they can’t pay well and they cannot attract talent nor retain talent.

At APSN we were, in the past, just looking to the students to pay us a fee, but it was not enough because in terms of our specialist needs, we had psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, job coaches and we needed a lot deeper skill sets than normal mainstream schools, and these efforts require funds to sustain.

There are Government grants for this, but we need to also do other things to add revenue and also increase our ability to demonstrate the skillsets of our students. So we set up the Mystical Cafe. In the last seven months, we’ve actually had quite a lot of patrons come by and it helps shift the paradigm when it comes to inclusiveness and also helps us fund our needs and provide gainful employment to people with special needs.

Victor Tay co-hosting this year's APSN Charity Dinner. (Photo: Victor Tay)

Bharati: You once said that it’s very challenging to get teachers to work in special schools. Is that still a challenge?

Tay: Yes, and we still have problems competing for talent based on pay. So we try to compete with the heartware. We try to portray the VWO as one that really would have an immense societal impact. We have to draw them on compassionate grounds, show them how they can transform lives. It’s no longer just about the pay, it’s no longer about scaling the hierarchy, so they have a different sense of gratification.

Bharati: What do you think will help accelerate the impact of such efforts?

Tay: There needs to be a spirit of inclusiveness all round. Then we might have a better time attracting talent to this sector too. I think we are in the commencement stage. We are now slightly more aware because the Government is putting more of a focus on it, but I think we are still trying to manage the differences.

MAKING “INCLUSIVE EDUCATION” WORK

Bharati: Why do you think it’s taking so long?

Tay: When I look at Europe, Japan or America, they have some successful models of inclusive education. From the start, children in kindergarten or their equivalent of primary one are exposed to diverse individuals with disabilities. In Singapore, we do this when it comes to race.



It’s paramount for us to have multi-racial schools and classrooms. But in terms of people with special needs, we don’t integrate them as much. We put them in different schools so many of us don't get exposed to them, and when we encounter them elsewhere, we don’t know how to behave.

We need to have a different type of societal learning. I think if we integrated them from the time they are in school, we will do better, when it comes to working life. Employers in Singapore are cautious when it comes to hiring people with special needs. For example, when a special needs person gets excited, the employer associates it with violence. It’s an awareness process.

Bharati: Recently a primary school here started integrating hearing impaired students into mainstream classrooms. How can successful integration happen considering that generally, there are concerns among parents and students? Some are concerned that the teaching and learning process might have to slow down, or that there might be more disruptions within the classroom if there were a number of special needs children.

Tay: Yeah, these are valid concerns. In the special needs sector we have a smaller teacher-student ratio, 1:5 or 1:8. The other issue is that a recent Lien Foundation survey asking parents if they are fine if their children get exposed to special needs children in a more inclusive society, they overwhelmingly said “yes”, but when asked if they are fine with their children being placed in the same class as them or sitting next to a child with special needs, they said “no”. I think that reflects the general sentiment. Many think that it’s good but they fear that the presence of special needs kids will impact their own children’s studies and progress.

That brings me back to what we talked about earlier. What are our success indicators? Success shouldn't be about the number of As you score.



If we measure a person’s success based on their versatility, ability to communicate and interact with multiple personalities including special needs individuals, then parents will want their kids to be exposed and actually want their kids to sit next to a special needs child in class.

It goes back to our societal benchmark of success and how Singaporeans want to measure their child’s successes.

Bharati: When it comes to the practical aspects though, for example, what you said about teacher-student ratios, ensuring that learning still occurs as smoothly as possible, what solutions can you suggest?

Tay: I’m quite heartened by another example that the United Nations has shared. They highlighted that in the past, there were two groups of people that that they were focusing on. One was the ageing population, especially those who do not get enough care from their children. The other segment was children – especially new-born babies – whose working parents do not look after them well enough. They experimented by putting these two groups together in a community and they found that it was actually beautiful. The older folks were looking after the babies and their lives were being enriched by it. The children’s lives were enriched too as they were then learning from someone other than domestic helpers. The two groups complemented each other.



If we bring this back to the issue of special needs children and an inclusive society, I think just like in any other society, there will always be stronger, weaker or more vulnerable people. They can co-exist and most of them can actually learn from each other too. The stronger students need to learn how to help the weaker ones. The teachers don’t have to be the only ones doing the work. People with special needs have gifts and talents too that can help the other normal kids.

This can be applied to those with severe disabilities as well. Some of them who are slightly more severely challenged than the rest have a talent somewhere. We just have to spot it and I think that lies in our education system to see how to support that strength in individuals and negate their weaknesses.

People can cross-learn from each other, and therefore there is no absolute weaknesses or absolute strength. Teacher education here has to change.



Teachers need to learn how to spot talent, help children develop their own ability to help others.

We are a rapidly ageing population and more and more children are reporting conditions like autism.

There is a need to grow the competence of the teaching workforce and the ability to support them. We see many sad cases where in the hawker centres, some impatient customers lash out at special needs individuals, not knowing that they have special needs. Society is made up of diverse individuals. Many of our students who work at fast-food restaurants have to deal with such things as well. Patrons are quite impatient. I think exposure has to increase, so that tolerance can grow and so that there can be acceptance. People generally have to slow down and understand that we are a diverse society and we need to have a paradigm and mindset shift in that direction.

There should be a greater emphasis on civic education early. When it comes to work, some countries give incentives to employers for hiring those with special needs and I believe we have such provisions too.

Bharati: But isn’t it sad that companies need to be incentivised to be more compassionate?

Tay: Just enough so that they can make the workplace disabled-friendly. You need wheelchair-friendly spaces, ramps. These efforts should be encouraged and showcased a lot more. SG Enable celebrates superiors, managers who are compassionate and empathetic. Some actually even inspire the rest of their workforce so that they are able to triumph over their limitations. We should celebrate these things even more.

We need new societal learning. One of my friends once said that she was on the MRT one night. The carriage was otherwise empty. A teenage boy got on the train at the next station and came and sat right next to her even though there were so many empty seats all over the place.

He was a special needs individual and had a child’s mind. His mentality was: there’s someone there, let me say “hi’. Some of these individuals have very pristine thoughts. They think like children. If I see you there sitting alone, I will go over and say “hi” and play with you.

But for the rest us, we may have had a different type of learning that has made us sceptical or cynical about human intentions. Perhaps some of us need to unlearn some of these instincts when dealing with people who have special needs because their intention is pure and pristine. They are quite innocent and they look at things from a very pure angle.

I have anecdotes from employers who work with our students. For example, Uniqlo highlighted to us a special needs individual in their sales workforce. They said this special needs individual is one of the most jovial, most enlightened workers and even customers who come in feeling down are cheered up by this individual. So there is a strength there and the employer is capitalising on it. Why not leverage the strength rather than keep focusing on the inadequacies.