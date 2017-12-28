One injured after car smashes into road-sweeper lorry at Farrer Flyover

SINGAPORE: A car collided into the back of a road-sweeper lorry in an accident on Adam Road towards Farrer Road early Thursday (Dec 28) morning.



Police said they were alerted to the accident at 4.02am and a 46-year-old man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he is the driver of the silver sedan involved in the accident and he suffered minor injuries.

The lorry driver, who escaped unhurt, was driving along the left lane of the Farrer Flyover when he felt an impact from the back.



A photo circulating online showed the front of the car badly smashed, with debris and part of the front bumper strewn across the road. The windscreen of the car appeared shattered.

The lorry did not appear to have suffered much damage.

The Land Transport Authority warned motorists of the accident in a tweet at 4.22am.

It later told motorists to avoid the left lane of Farrer Flyover in a subsequent tweet at 5.13am.

Police said that investigations are ongoing.