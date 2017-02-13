One injured by falling tree at Yuan Ching Road

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old Singaporean woman was injured by a falling tree on Monday (Feb 13), at a car park at Yuan Ching Road. It's the second such incident in three days, after a massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday, killing one person and injuring four others.

Monday's incident happened at the carpark of Block 134D Yuan Ching Road, outside a block of student apartments. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at about 2.30pm.

The injured woman, Janet Cher, was in a lorry with her brother and a friend's daughter when the tree fell on the vehicle. Her brother, Adam Cher, said his sister was hit on the head and knocked unconscious as she was getting out of the vehicle but the lorry's door helped to shield her from further impact.

"But I think that her skull might be fractured," Mr Cher said in Mandarin. He and the girl were not injured. Ms Cher was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she is in a stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.



The area where the tree fell is managed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).



In a statement on Monday, an SLA spokesperson said the incident is under investigation. "Trees and greenery in state properties are maintained on a regular basis. Our priority now is to provide assistance to the family of the affected party whom we are in touch with," SLA added.