OneService app, portal enhanced to simplify residents' feedback process

SINGAPORE: The Municipal Services Office (MSO) has enhanced its OneService app and Web portal to make the process of providing feedback simpler and retrieving municipal information easier for residents.

Unveiled by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu at the Municipal Services Awards ceremony on Thursday (Oct 26), the app can now show the status of feedback cases in its case map, with indicators such as "Acknowledged", "Working on It" and "Closed".

Users may also get more information such as the agency working on each case, according to MSO.

To date, the app has garnered more than 100,000 registered users, with about 130,000 feedback cases reported.



Meanwhile, an "Attend Events" feature has been included in the OneService portal, aggregating all the events of participating agencies and giving residents information on activities happening in their neighbourhood.



“Events could include HDB’s welcome parties, NParks’ guided nature walk and Youth Corps’ volunteering opportunities. Residents can choose to attend the events together with their families, neighbours and friends, thus bringing people together and laying the foundation of building social capital," said Ms Fu.

The minister also commended the 15 award recipients for their service, which she noted has made a difference to the community.



“You underscore the point that good municipal service delivery is not just about making sure the hardware is working. It’s also about building 'heartware' – understanding the needs of the local community, and exercising care and concern in meet these needs,” said Ms Fu.



This year’s awards saw the addition of a new "Community" category to recognise the importance of engaging ground-up efforts. This is on top of the existing Team and Individual categories.



Screengrab of the Attend Events page on the OneService portal.

An example of this is from Kembangan-Chai Chee, where grassroots volunteers formed a team to provide social support and welfare to residents who displayed tendencies to hoard things in their homes, creating problems such as smell, pests and fire hazards. To help these residents, the team stepped forward and worked with Government agencies including the National Environment Agency and Housing Board, the Marine Parade Town Council, as well as community social organisations to address issues faced by the residents.



They organised clean-up sessions and fumigated the flats, and roped in the South East Community Development Council and Agency for Integrated Care to train their volunteers in dealing with the residents.



Ms Fu noted that this is truly “kampong spirit” being displayed in our modern urban living.

