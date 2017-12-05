Opening of Singapore's 'biggest carnival' at Marina Bay postponed until Dec 15

SINGAPORE: The opening of what has been touted as Singapore's largest carnival has been delayed by one week as organisers await the final go-ahead for the event at Marina Bay.

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival will open on Dec 15, instead of Dec 8 as originally scheduled, the organiser said on Tuesday (Dec 5).

"We are making this hard decision to open a week later so that we can deliver on-promise a complete and authentic experience to our visitors," said Mr Barnabas Chia, lead of the organising team.

He said the carnival will be "bringing many rides from overseas to Singapore for the first time" and that while these rides have good track records, the team still has to work very closely with specialist engineers, consultants and local authorities to get the "final go-ahead".

The carnival is expected to occupy an area the size of three-and-a-half football fields at The Promontory and Bayfront Event Space, and will feature more than 40 rides and games brought in from various European countries.

These include the Star Flyer tower ride, which offers a 360-degree view of the Singapore skyline from 35m in the air, as well as Booster Maxx, a rotating thrill ride that can reach a speed of 96kmh in under eight seconds.

Admission is free and credits for ride and games can be purchased at the carnival or online.