Operation of escalator at White Sands mall suspended after girl’s foot gets stuck

SINGAPORE: The operation of an escalator at White Sands mall has been suspended after an incident involving a four-year-old girl’s right foot, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Saturday (Aug 12).

In a statement to the media, the BCA said they were alerted to the incident in Pasir Ris on the night of Aug 11. A four-year-old had gotten her shoe lodged in the escalator at around 9.30pm while she was descending from level two to level one. Her right foot was injured and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

BCA said after its engineers inspected the escalator at 11pm that night, the gap where the shoe had been lodged was found compliant with the prevailing code requirements.

“However, in the interest of public safety, BCA will be suspending the operation of the escalator and instructing the owner to engage an Authorised Examiner (AE) to conduct further investigation into the incident,” said the authority.

The AE will also recommend repair works on the escalator where one of the steps had been misaligned due to the rescue operation, BCA added.

AsiaMalls, which manage White Sands, on Friday had said it would close the escalator until further notice.