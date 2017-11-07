Operational exercise at Woodlands checkpoint on Thursday

SINGAPORE: An operational exercise will be held at the Woodlands checkpoint on early Thursday morning (Nov 9), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

The exercise, to be held between 1.30am and 3am, is meant to “test and validate its emergency plans and procedures at the checkpoints", ICA said in a press release on Tuesday. During the exercise, ICA officers will perform enhanced security checks on selected travellers and vehicles.

It advised travellers using the checkpoint not to be alarmed. Signs informing travellers of the exercise will be placed at prominent locations.

"We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation," ICA added.