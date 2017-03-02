Opposition veteran Sin Kek Tong dies at age 72

SINGAPORE: Opposition veteran Sin Kek Tong died on Monday evening (Feb 27) at the age of 72.

Mr Sin was the founder of the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) back in 1994. The former SPP chairman first introduced Mr Chiam See Tong to SPP when the latter left the Singapore Democratic Party in 1993.

Mr Sin last contested the 2011 Singapore General Elections, where he ran against People’s Action Party candidate Dr Amy Khor for the seat in Hong Kah North Single-Member Constituency and lost.

In a Facebook post, the National Solidarity Party said it is “saddened” to learn of his passing and that it extends its condolences to his family and its friends in the SPP.

“Sin Kek Tong has been an important figure in the Opposition's struggle to bring about a free and democratic Singapore,” the NSP wrote. “He will be sorely missed by all of us.”

Mr Chiam and his wife Mrs Lina Chiam were at the wake to pay their last respects on Wednesday night, TODAY reported.

The funeral procession will take place at 10am on Friday.