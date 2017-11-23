Optional re-registration of NRICs for those born before 1962

SINGAPORE: From next year, Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 will have the option of re-registering their National Registration Identity Card (NRIC), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said in a press statement on Thursday (Nov 23).

Currently, Singapore citizens and permanent residents must register for their NRICs at age 15. They must then re-register when they turn 30 and 55. Through these exercises, applicants are issued with new NRICs bearing their most recent photographs, thereby improving identification as they grow older.

Citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 were not covered in the mandatory re-registration of NRIC at age 55, which came into effect on January this year. That exercise affected those born on or after Jan 1, 1962.

This new optional exercise will allow those born before 1962 and who have not replaced their NRICs in the last 10 years to do so.



Eligible parties will receive a notification letter, the authority said.



A subsidised fee of S$10 for Singapore citizens and S$50 for permanent residents will apply to those who re-register within one year from the date of the notification letter. Thereafter, the full fee of S$60 will apply.

Advertisement