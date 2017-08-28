OrangeTee, Edmund Tie merge to form Singapore’s 3rd largest property agency

SINGAPORE: Real estate agencies OrangeTee and Edmund Tie & Co have merged to form Singapore’s third-largest property agency, the two companies said on Monday (Aug 28).

The move comes after the merger of PropNex with Dennis Wee Group in June, which made the merged company Singapore’s largest real estate agency with nearly 7,000 property agents.

OrangeTee & Tie will have more than 4,000 agents – 2,936 from OrangeTee and 1,122 from Edmund Tie – behind ERA Realty’s 6,221 agents and ahead of Huttons’ 3,178.

OrangeTee’s managing director Steven Tan said of the merger: “Real estate and the wider economy are going through structural changes. Digitisation and the sharing economy have disrupted many traditional modes of commerce, and the market has responded by consolidating and rationalising.

To do well, real estate agencies need to create economies of scale to boost their productivity, manage their costs and ensure adequate manpower, he added.

Edmund Tie’s CEO Ong Choon Fah said agents need to embrace technology and upskill themselves.

“Agents need to shift the balance away from administrative and operational activities towards higher value-added services such as advisory expertise,” Mr Ong said.

More than 50 in-house training programmes and 1,400 hours of training a year will be made available to agents of both companies, according to a media release issued by both companies.

The merged company has more than 50 existing residential projects, and at least four upcoming launches.