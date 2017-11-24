Orchard Road's first Christmas village opens with sparkling lights and fireworks

SINGAPORE: All that was missing was the snow.

Singapore showed Europe it could do Christmas just as well, as Orchard Road unveiled its very first Christmas village, complete with fairy lights, fireworks and festive fare.

The attraction was launched with pyrotechnics, a light show and a rousing performance from local singer Alex Chia. And to top it off, fireworks crackled and lit up the night sky.

Green fireworks lighting the sky outside Wisma Atria at Orchard Road. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Located outside Ngee Ann City, the Christmas village will be open from Nov 25 to Christmas Day, from 11am to 10pm on Sundays to Thursdays and 11am to 11pm on Fridays and during the Christmas week.



Entrance is free.

The Christmas village features pop-up stores from 25 brands. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

For retail therapy, the village features pop-up stores from 25 brands, including Starbucks, Royal Selangor and Toast Box.

Three amusement rides, craft activities and a roaming balloon sculptor will add to the fanfare. Santa himself will also drop by for photos.



Kids will have the opportunity to meet Santa at the village for some photo-taking opportunities. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Kids are able to participate in art activities at the Christmas village. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

On top of the village, festive highlights at Orchard Road include a 20m-long passage made of reflective fabric and fairy lights in front of Forum The Shopping Mall, and a 4.5m-tall tree outside Ngee Ann City that counts down to Christmas Day.



This year will also be the first time that the Christmas lights are turned on earlier at 3pm, instead of 6.30pm as per previous years.



A 20m-long passage made of reflective fabric and fairy lights hang above the village. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

In another first, pop-up stores from brands like Tiffany & Co Fragrances and Haagen-Dazs will line Orchard Road, with the latter store featuring a snow room and do-it-yourself workshops.



These initiatives come as a Shibuya-style pedestrian crossing was announced for the junction between Cairnhill Road and Orchard Road aimed at making the streets more pedestrian-friendly.



The Christmas village will be open from Nov 25 to Christmas Day. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

“This year’s Christmas on A Great Street includes some new initiatives that will add to the allure of Orchard Road amid the challenging retail environment, as well as the rise of online shopping, ORBA chairman Mark Shaw said.



“We are confident that these initiatives will make Orchard Road even more vibrant and offer new experiences to those who visit our precinct over the Christmas festivities.”