Orchard Road to go smoke-free by 2018; no new smoking areas at F&B outlets islandwide

SINGAPORE: If you are a smoker, finding a spot to light your cigarette along Tanglin Road and Dhoby Ghaut will be more difficult from July next year, as the Orchard Road belt will be transformed into a smoke-free zone.



Starting Friday (Jun 30), authorities will also stop accepting applications from food and beverage outlets islandwide to set up smoking areas in their premises.

Smoking at Orchard Road will only be allowed at designated smoking areas (DSAs), and there are currently five of them in the area:



Behind Somerset MRT Station

Cuppage Terrace

Far East Plaza

Orchard Towers

The Heeren

The five DSAs are part of an ongoing study conducted by the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, but whether there will be more or fewer of such areas remains to be seen.

Building owners in Orchard Road also are free to set up their own designated smoking areas within their properties, but they will have to comply with guidelines set out by the National Environment Agency (NEA), which will conduct inspections to ensure compliance.

Smoking corners at F&B establishments like coffee shops and hawker centres in Orchard Road will also be banned from July 2018. There are currently 16 such places.

For the first three months after July 2018, those caught smoking in the smoke-free zone will receive verbal warnings, and those who ignore the warnings may be issued a fine. From October next year, enforcement action will be taken against offenders who smoke in public areas within the smoke-free zone, other than DSAs.



Last year, 19,000 tickets were issued for smoking in prohibited areas.



From now until Orchard Road goes smoke-free, NEA will ensure that No Smoking signs are put up and bins with ashtrays are replaced with those without them.



NEA has been engaging the Orchard Road Business Association and other stakeholders in the area since 2015.

"The Orchard Business Association continually takes steps to improve the visitor experience in our precinct," said the association's executive director Steven Goh. "We welcome NEA's move and will continue to work closely with NEA to ensure the successful implementation of the smoke-free zone."

NO MORE SMOKING AREA APPLICATIONS FOR F&B OUTLETS

From Friday, authorities will also stop accepting applications for F&B establishments to set up new smoking areas in their premises. This is applicable not just for those in Orchard Road, but all F&B outlets islandwide.

Smokers can still smoke at existing corners at these outlets outside Orchard Road until the existing licence for these places end.



Speaking to reporters on Friday, director-general of Public Health at NEA Derek Ho said authorities have been "working to extend the smoking prohibition to more areas to protect the health of the public from second-hand smoke", adding that Orchard Road was a "natural" choice as it is "an area of high human traffic".



NEA is also looking at extending the smoke-free zone to more areas.



When asked if the ban will receive backlash from smokers, Mr Ho said: "I think we will have to continue to balance both the interests of smokers and non-smokers.



"This progressive rollout of the ban, as well as designating these DSAs, is to allow smokers to have some space to continue to smoke, but also at the same time to separate and protect the non-smoking public."