Organisers unveil NDP 2017's theme song and logo

SINGAPORE: The National Day Parade (NDP) 2017 theme, concept, logo and theme song were officially launched on Wednesday (May 17).

In its first show at the Marina Bay Floating Platform since 2014, NDP 2017's theme will be #OneNationTogether - "a call-to-action for all Singaporeans to take pride in our achievements, and to be confident in our collective future as we overcome all odds together", said the show's organisers.

This is also the first time a hashtag has been incorporated into an NDP theme, for Singaporeans to share through social media. "The # also serves as symbols of unity and home," said chairman of the NDP 2017 executive committee, Colonel Melvin Ong.

"# resembles the iconic image of four interlocking arms found in our nation's first S$10 note launched in 1967... # is a familiar feature in Singaporean home addresses, making # synonymous with the idea of home."

The NDP 2017 logo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NDP 2017 logo is similarly inspired by Singapore's first S$10 Orchid series note from 1967. "The intertwined hands symbolise Singaporeans from all walks of life setting aside their differences, and coming together with the conviction of building a better Singapore of tomorrow," said Col Ong.

"The image of our island, nestled in the centre of the four hands, represents the special place Singapore will hold in the hearts of all Singaporeans."





The NDP 2017 theme song, titled Because It's Singapore, was jointly produced by singer and lyricist Jay Lim and composer Lee Wei Song. The tune "explores what it means to be Singaporeans living together in our island home", said Col Ong.

"It's a great honour to write the song for NDP. It's every Singaporean musician's dream," said Mr Lim. "I was inspired by my family, my kids and wife and parents... to sum it up, my whole inspiration for the song is that I'm thankful to be in Singapore."

Jay Lim, NDP 2017 theme song lyricist and singer. (Photo: Justin Ong)

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS

Singapore's 52nd year of independence will be celebrated with familiar sights like the Red Lions' parachuting performance, parade and ceremony featuring the presidential gun salute on the M3G raft, a Salute to the Nation performed by the Air Force and a special tribute to 50 years of National Service.

Additionally for the first time, NDP will feature two Dynamic Defence Display segments showcasing national capabilities and whole-of-government response against security threats.

The show segment will feature mass displays, special effects and audience participation.

Audiences at home and abroad will be able to view the parade through live 360-degree video streaming on YouTube on top of the live broadcast on national television.

Singaporeans can tag their photos and updates on their personal social media platforms using "OneNationTogether, #NDP2017, #NDP17 and #SG52. These will then be compiled and published on the official NDP website www.ndp.org.sg.

