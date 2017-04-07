Organix baby biscuits recalled due to crumbling risk

SINGAPORE: Baby biscuits from a UK brand have been pulled from Singapore's shelves after the food authority for Australia and New Zealand warned that they could pose a choking hazard.

According to a recall notice posted by Food Standards Australia and New Zealand Organix Finger Foods Baby Biscuits - in vanilla, strawberry and banana flavours - can crumble into pieces, which may pose a potential choking hazard.

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said in a statement on Friday (Apr 7) that the biscuits were also imported into Singapore, and importers have withdrawn them from sale as a "precautionary measure". The recall has been completed, AVA added.

The batches of biscuits affected by the recall in Singapore are those with best before dates of up to Oct 10, 2017 for the vanilla flavour, Oct 5, 2017 for the strawberry flavour and Sep 13, 2017 for the banana flavour.

Parents who wish to feed their young children the implicated product should follow the safety advice on the label, AVA added. The safety advice states that the biscuits are not suitable for children under seven months and that children should be sitting down and supervised while eating to reduce the risk of choking.