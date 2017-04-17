Othman Wok served labour movement with 'unwavering determination': NTUC

SINGAPORE: The late Othman Wok played a central role in fighting for higher wages for union members and workers, as well as in putting NTUC on the international arena, said NTUC president Mary Liew and secretary-general Chan Chun Sing on Monday (Apr 17).

The former Cabinet minister died on Monday afternoon at the age of 92 and will be given a state-assisted funeral on Tuesday.

In a jointly penned a letter of condolence to Mr Othman’s family, they noted that Mr Othman served the labour movement with "unwavering determination and dedication".

Their letter of condolence is reproduced below: