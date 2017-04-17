Othman Wok to get 'highest state honour' at funeral

SINGAPORE: The late Mr Othman Wok will be accorded the highest state honour that can be accorded to a dead person - the draping of the state flag over his casket, said the committee organising Mr Othman's funeral on Monday (Apr 17).

Mr Othman died on Monday afternoon at the age of 92.

The former Cabinet minister, who was among Singapore's first generation of leaders, will be given a state-assisted funeral.

At 12.15 pm on Tuesday, a private hearse carrying the casket will make its way from Mr Othman's home to Sultan Mosque at North Bridge Road for the funeral prayer.

Following the prayer, the state flag will be draped over Mr Othman's casket in the presence of his family. "The draping of the state flag is the highest state honour that can be accorded to a deceased," said the state-assisted funeral organising committee. "The state flag is placed over the casket with the crescent and stars lying over the head and close to the heart."



The Order of Nila Utama (2nd Class) that was awarded to the late Mr Othman Wok will accompany the casket, the committee added.



At 2.00 pm, the gun carriage carrying the casket will make its way to the burial site at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery.



The gun carriage will travel via North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay and River Valley Road, through the heartlands of Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6, before entering Pan-Island Expressway and Jalan Bahar.



The casket will be received at the burial site by the coffin-bearer party, which will comprise nine officers from the army, navy, air force and police force.



A memorial service for Mr Othman, organised by OnePeople.sg for invited guests, will be held on Apr 19 at 6.30 pm at Victoria Concert Hall.