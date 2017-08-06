Our Tampines Hub opens, featuring arts theatre, rooftop pool, town's largest playground

SINGAPORE: After three years of construction, Our Tampines Hub was officially opened on Sunday (Aug 6) by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Touted as Singapore’s largest integrated community and lifestyle centre, the hub occupies 5.7 hectares – the size of seven football fields. It was built based on feedback from 15,000 residents and opened in phases over several months, starting November last year.

With the opening, facilities that are now open to the public include: Six different swimming pools catering to families and athletes, including Singapore’s largest rooftop public pool; an inclusive playground, which at 5,000 sq ft is the largest in Tampines; and the new Tampines Regional Library, featuring culinary studios where cooking classes will be held.

The centrepiece of the hub, called the Town Square, features a FIFA 2 Star football pitch with a 5,000-seat stadium. Besides football matches, other community-related programmes such as mass exercises and festive celebrations will be held here.



There is also a 1,800-seat sports hall for indoor sports such as floorball, basketball and sepak takraw, another sports hall with 20 badminton courts. Those with a green thumb can also try their hand at the 25,000 sq ft eco-community garden, which will be managed by volunteers.

“What makes this place unique is that this development was built for residents by residents. And we had multiple sessions with residents to come up with creative ideas to make this place a gathering place,” said Our Tampines Hub director Suhaimi Rafdi.

Another highlight is the Festive Arts Theatre, a digital cinema that can seat up to 400 people. As part of a tie-up with the National Arts Council, the theatre will offer live performances, concerts and blockbuster movies.

“We want to make sure that we cover more community spaces and we want to make sure that the arts is accessible to more people. For Tampines, in terms of the catchment and population, there’s a large number of residents here and we think that arts can be a main offering for them,” said the National Arts Council’s deputy director of engagement and participation Tan Sin Nah.

A sports and recreation park featuring four tennis courts, two futsal courts and a hockey court is scheduled to open between end-September and early October.