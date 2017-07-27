Outdoor cooling system to be introduced at National Day Parade this year

SINGAPORE: Spectators at this year's National Day Parade (NDP) will be able to keep cool at the Floating Platform outdoors, thanks to a hybrid cooling system that can blow air as cool as 24°C.

The cooling system will be introduced at the annual parade for the first time, starting with this Saturday's (Jul 29) NDP Preview show, the parade’s organising committee said at a media briefing on Thursday.

A total of 29 sets will be placed around the Floating Platform, including four special needs audience sections, and areas where queues are expected to form, such as security screening areas and fun pack collection areas.

The system combines ST Engineering's cooling unit - the Airbitat Smart Cooler - with SP Group's underground district cooling network at Marina Bay, which provides chilled water for the air-conditioning of buildings in the Marina Bay area.

CHEAPER, FASTER AND GREENER

Each cooling unit is about the size of a mini-refrigerator and has a reach of 7 to 8m, cooling an area of about 25 sq m - or 20 to 25 spectators.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Airbitat outdoor cooling system. (Photo: ST Engineering and SP Group)

The cooler is also touted as a cheaper and greener alternative, using 90 per cent less energy than the average air-conditioning unit. Each cooling unit costs around S$0.15 an hour - or about S$1 a day to run. Comparatively, a conventional air-conditioning unit costs about S$12.50 a day.

The standalone Airbitat Smart Cooler was first piloted at the Singapore Zoo and Resorts World Sentosa last year.

Discussions are underway to expand the cooling system to outdoor event spaces at the Marina Bay area.