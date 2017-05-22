Outgoing Chief of Navy Lai Chung Han appointed 2nd education permanent secretary

SINGAPORE: Chief of Navy Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lai Chung Han will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Education) next month, the Public Service Division (PSD) said in a news release on Monday (May 22).

RADM Lai's appointment will take place on Jun 19. Ms Chan Lai Fung will continue as Permanent Secretary (Education), PSD added.



Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Defence announced that Rear-Admiral (RADM) Lew Chuen Hong would take over from Mr Lai as Chief of Navy on Jun 16.



PSD also announced that Mr Png Cheong Boon, chief executive officer of JTC Corporation will be appointed Second Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry) on Jun 1. Mr Png will remain concurrently as JTC's CEO, a position he has held since 2013.



Mr Loh Khum Yean will continue to be Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry), PSD said.



It noted that Mr Png's appointment as Permanent Secretary came via a "non-traditional path". Mr Png held various appointments in the Economic Development Board (EDB), including more than six years at EDB’s overseas operations in San Francisco and Chicago, and later rose to be chief executive of two key statutory boards, SPRING Singapore and JTC in the past nine years.



Mr Png's appointment is "testament to the diversity of pathways to the office of Permanent Secretary, and adds further diversity to the experience and background of senior public service leaders", PSD said.



Several other changes in permanent secretary appointments were also announced.



Mr Neo Kian Hong will be appointed Permanent Secretary (Defence Development)–designate from May 25, concurrent to his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Education Development). He will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Education Development) and be appointed Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) with effect from Jun 19.



Mr Ng Chee Khern will relinquish his appointment as Permanent Secretary (Defence Development) on the same date. Mr Ng will continue as Permanent Secretary (Smart Nation and Digital Government), Prime Minister’s Office, and concurrently chairman of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) Board, PSD said.

