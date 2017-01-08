Over 126,000 Singaporeans used SkillsFuture Credit in 2016

SINGAPORE: More than 126,000 Singaporeans used their SkillsFuture Credit by the end of the scheme's inaugural year in 2016, according to a SkillsFuture press release issued on Sunday (Jan 8).

In a bid to re-skill or up-skill themselves, 34 per cent of applicants used the scheme more than once. The average utilisation of SkillsFuture Credit was highest among Singaporeans aged 25 to 29, at almost S$400 per person.

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) courses were the most popular area of training across all age groups. Younger Singaporeans enrolled for courses on emerging ICT skills such as data analytics, while older Singaporeans used their credits to learn simpler skills such as the basic functions of a computer.

Other popular areas of training include Language Skills, Productivity and Innovation and Security and Investigation.

About six per cent of Singaporeans utilised their SkillsFuture Credit on Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs), the majority of whom were in the 25 to 39 age group. These MOOCs enable learners to access courses online at their own convenience and pace.

The top 10 most popular MOOCs include web-design, programming and search engine optimisation.

According to Martin Hill, Ranstad Singapore's Associate Director of Human Resource, the findings show that Singaporeans are "perceptive" about the job skills they need to remain competitive in future.

He added there are also other ways to stay relevant in the job market: "They can put their hand up and volunteer for projects in terms of digital transformation, and understand what's happening in their business, (and ensure) that they're being proactive in understanding how that's going to impact their role."

MORE ELIGIBLE COURSES

There was also an overall increase in the number of SkillsFuture Credit-eligible courses to over 18,000. These are provided by over 700 public and private training providers such as the National University of Singapore, Institute of Technical Education and Nanyang Polytechnic.

SkillsFuture said it would continue to identify and birng on board high-quality training providers, with business school INSEAD, IT trainer Udacity and online university course provider edX coming on board within the next few months.