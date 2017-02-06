Overall employment rates for poly grads up in 2016: MOE

SINGAPORE: More graduates from local polytechnics were hired in 2016 compared to the year before, Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung said on Monday (Feb 6).

The overall employment rates for fresh and post-National Service polytechnic graduates in 2016 were at 90.6 per cent and 95.4 per cent, respectively - which was slightly higher than the 88.9 per cent and 91.5 per cent, respectively, in 2015, Mr Ong said in his reply to a parliamentary question by MP Desmond Choo.

Full-time permanent employment rates for the fresh and post-National Service Polytechnic graduates in 2016 were 55.8 per cent and 70.1 per cent, respectively, also comparable to 2015 figures, he added.

"Many polytechnic graduates chose to work in part-time/temporary jobs as they prepared to commence further studies," the Minister said.

He added that the 2016 results of the Graduate Employment Survey for Autonomous Universities are being tabulated.