Overbooking common among airlines but tech advancements can help manage situation: Experts

SINGAPORE: Amidst outcry over the way a United Airlines passenger was manhandled and dramatically removed from a flight due to overbooking by the airline, travel experts told Channel NewsAsia the practice of overbooking is common in the industry.



FlightGlobal’s Asia Finance Editor Ellis Taylor told Channel NewsAsia that airlines use computer algorithms to determine how many seats a flight can be overbooked by, for example by adding 10 to 15 extra passengers. Mr Taylor said this is usually balanced out by the number of "no-show" passengers that may not make their flight.

He said airlines typically overbook busier flight routes, so that passengers can be bumped off but accommodated on the next flight without having to wait too long. For instance, this could happen on a Singapore-to-Kuala Lumpur flight route, he said. Airlines are also unlikely to overbook their flights during peak travel periods.

READ THE FINE PRINT: CONDITIONS STATED UPON TICKET PURCHASE

If there is overbooking, airline staff would seek out volunteers and compensate them, although the type of compensation usually differs between airlines, Mr Taylor explained. And the process usually occurs during check in or at the boarding gate.



“In the case of United, it looks like this was a last-minute situation where they had to accommodate staff,” the FlightGlobal editor said.

But if no one volunteers, airlines have the right to offload passengers, and even get security involved. “Every time you buy an airline ticket, the conditions will state that the airline can offload you at any point of their flight and it is usually a last resort for airlines to force people off an aircaft. In this situation, there could be more to it than the video lets on,” he said.

United's CEO Oscar Munoz had said in an internal memo to staff that the passenger in question had been behaving in an increasingly "disruptive" and "belligerent" after being told to leave the flight.



Said Mr Taylor: “Just about every country has a law that you have to abide by the crew’s instruction if it is reasonable. If you have been ordered by the crew to get off the plane, you have to do so.

“Unfortunately, the security officers appear to have acted in a heavy-handed manner. And the situation could have escalated because United's staff might not have clearly communicated the request for volunteers to be put on the next flight, and just rushed through the process."



"Nonetheless, United has not handled the situation well from a public relations point of view,” he added.



"BOTH SIDES COULD HAVE EXERCISED COMMON SENSE"

Asian Aviation's editor, Matt Driskill told Channel NewsAsia that overbooking flights is a more common practice among countries with a domestic air market. He said countries like the United States, India and China would see this on a more frequent basis.



Speaking from personal experience, Mr Driskill, who has been living and working in Asia since 1989 said he has never experienced or seen a situation of a flight being overbooked and having to offload passengers.

In the case of the United Airlines fiasco, Mr Driskill said the situation could have been avoided if both parties had exercised "a bit of common sense".

"(It could have been avoided) if the airline had raised the offer and said 'Look, not only are we going to give you the maximum amount, but we’re going to give you a first class upgrade or we’re going to put you in a five-star hotel'. And if the passenger - who frankly was in the wrong and he violated the law - if he had the common sense to understand that if three policemen show up at the side of your seat, this is not the time to get into an argument with the policemen, especially not in the United States," he said.

BUMPING OFF PASSENGERS LESS COMMON WITH BUDGET AIRLINES

Director of marketing and communications at Dynasty Travel Alicia Seah said no two airlines have the same approach when compensating passengers, although the offers get more attractive the closer it gets to take-off.

But the situation is more manageable compared to five years ago, due to to advancements in technology within the travel booking sector, she said.



“Advanced technology allows airlines to track bookings. Passengers are also able to check in online 24 hours before departure,” Ms Seah said. As a result, airlines are able to consolidate passenger numbers earlier.

Ms Seah said budget airlines are less likely to overbook flights, as they offer less frills and more promotional rates, often with a no-refund clause. This means there is less motivation to overbook as they do not lose out when passengers do not turn up for their flights, she said.

Ms Seah also offered tips for passengers who are not keen on being bumped off their flights.

Check in early. Staff are less likely to approach you to "volunteer" if you are checking in 1.5 to 2 hours before the flight takes off.

Arrive at the boarding gate at least 30 minutes before departure. Passengers who are the last few to arrive at the boarding gate can get bumped off involuntarily.



Check in online before leaving for the airport.



In response to queries, Singapore Airlines said it does overbook flights "like many other airlines", as there are passengers who cancel their bookings or do not show up for a flight, even though they have confirmed bookings.



"While we are not able to get into specific detail about it, we manage this very carefully, and are generally able to accommodate or make alternate arrangements for our customers who have a confirmed booking," an SIA spokesperson said.