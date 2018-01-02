Overturned lorry on TPE closes both Sengkang entrances

SINGAPORE: An accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE) resulted in the temporary closure of two entrances leading to Punggol Road and Sengkang East Road on Tuesday afternoon (Jan 2).

Channel NewsAsia understands that a lorry skidded and toppled on its side. ​​​​​​​



Mr Levin Foo, a resident staying nearby, said he heard a loud bang when the lorry overturned. He said traffic congestion caused by the accident lasted for about an hour. The roads were clear as of 5pm, he added.

Police said they were alerted to at the accident along the slip road at Sengkang East Road at about 2.40pm.

Photos on social media show an overturned orange and white lorry on the road.



An overturned lorry was seen at the site of the accident. (Photo: Facebook/Levin Foo)

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle was not injured, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first tweeted about the accident at about 2.50pm informing motorists of the road closure.



Accident on TPE (towards SLE) at Sengkang East Rd Entrance. Sengkang East Rd Entrance closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 2, 2018

About half an hour later, LTA updated that the Punggol Road Entrance was closed off as well.



Accident on TPE (towards SLE) at Punggol Rd Entrance. Punggol Rd Entrance closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 2, 2018

​​​​​​​Police investigations are ongoing.

