Your views: Own a car in Singapore - or make do without?

SINGAPORE: Despite the cost of car ownership in Singapore, a not insignificant number of the lowest-earning households have chosen to own a car, according to national statistics.

On average, these households earn a monthly income of S$3,000, and data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (Singstat) show that 16.3 per cent of them own at least one car.

Current affairs programme Talking Point met one such family to find out more about what went into their decision to own and maintain a car.

It got our readers on Facebook talking. Here's a sample of their comments:

A car is almost a necessity if you have kids: Leah KH

"Singapore has unpredictable weather, lousy public transport and expensive taxi rides. With the demanding work and children's activity schedule, a car is a must-have ultimately.

"… I can't speak for everyone but I need a car and will continue to own it unless I can finally get from a place to another without having to fight crazy crowds stuck at the MRT or fumbling for a raincoat with my kids with bags and strollers."

You'd survive just fine without a car: Geraldine Tan-Wee

"Three kids (Sec 3, K2 and N1) and no car. We travel by public transport and take Grab (we carry Mifold car seats) or a cab (they have a flat fare option and babies are welcome) if the location is too out of the way, or if we need to rush. Survived over the years without much issue.



A car is not a necessity. It is a luxury.

"You’d survive just fine without one, just that it might be a bit more troublesome or you need to manage your time better."

You save a lot not maintaining a car: Rai Harischand

"I drove for more than 12 years. Gave up owning a car for a year plus now. Took a while to adjust, but once you get into the flow, you really save a lot not maintaining a car ... By the way, I am a family man with two school-going kids.

"I used to spend S$1,300 to S$1,500 every month just to maintain a normal 1.6-litre Japanese car. Installments, HDB season parking, petrol maintenance, ERP, unexpected breakdowns, traffic summons, road tax. Unless … expending this kind of money is no issue for you, I'd rather use it for something more meaningful."

Singapore is easy to do without a car: Anita Van Den Bos Smit

"I use public transport, which is absolutely great compared to Europe, and occasionally a GrabCar or taxi. Your shopping can be delivered at your doorstep and all together, it is still a fraction of the cost of owning a car!"

Some families need a car just for sanity: Hannah Pye

"I think it would be hellish. Then throw in a monsoon? I'm not even sure that rain covers on a pram would be safe in that heat. And the thought of juggling naps, feeding, bum changes around public transport?



I think even in Singapore, where the transport is amazing, some families need a car just for sanity."

Different families have different needs: Ang Chian Hui

"There are so many comments here about families getting by fine without a car. But … what works for you might not work for others … At the end of the day, it is part of the cost of raising a family. You might save on the car, but you definitely spend it on something else. Like buying a resale flat closer to your parents instead of a cheaper BTO much further away."

Is Singapore really that small?: Nafeesa Docura

"It can and does take an hour and a half to get from one place to another, especially if you are not lucky enough to live near an MRT station.

"If you have to get to work at 6am, or send kids to school before heading in to work, or travel across the country for appointments throughout your workday, a car would be a necessity. Public transport is do-able for maybe four long trips a day."

Save the money and relocate: Ryan Tan Ping Yi

"This family should consider saving up and getting a place closer to the MRT. Another month of car ownership means another month away from obtaining that asset."

Do the math: Apple Lim

"Unlike other countries where they can keep the car for life, Singapore cars are on a 10-year 'rental' basis. And it's really silly to waste money on something you don’t use more than two hours per day.

"Just think of it: 1 month = 60 hours

12 months = 720 hours

120 months = 7,200 hours, which is equal to 300 days.

"You pay money for something that's for 10 years, but use it less than one year. Nine years, the car is parked at the car park. Worth it?"

You're free to spend your money as you see fit: Daniel J Long

"Do you not think that the lower-income families not know enough to realise how much a car costs in Singapore? Obviously they have weighed their opportunity cost before deciding to allocate 20 per cent of their resources on a vehicle. Duh!"

Cars can be a source of income too: Jaybe Hoh

"They totally forget that by owning a car, it will be more convenient and they can work as a part-time Uber or Grab driver, diversify the cost of car installments into income. Taking MRT/public transport … is not all the time convenient, plus it will not create an additional source of income too."

A matter of need, not want: Jude Gerard Paul

"Some need the car to transport ageing parents or young children to and from hospital, clinics, etc ... thanks to the high price of cars, people who need transport can't afford it."

How did our parents do it?: Liang Wei Jie

"This … really makes me wonder how me and my parents survived without having cars and yet they still manage to bring us around during our younger years, with only buses around."

Teach our kids to deal with it: Faridah Marican

"Our public transport is so much affordable compared to other first-world countries! We are born here and our 'unpredictable' weather is a norm to us and also manageable at most times. We need to train our kids to manage small and simple obstacles in their daily life."

Can public transport accommodate more families?: Scott Ang

"Tried going up a bus with a pram and a pregnant wife in town ... For a short distance of 15 minutes, it seemed the longest ride ever - and this is just one family. If we are advocating for everyone to use public transport, try imagining a few families, each with a pram/stroller and a toddler going on the bus. How many of such families can a bus take?



"Getting on the bus is already a challenge - a place to stand or place the open pram is something we need to figure out. Close the pram, and we have ourselves a few toddlers, below waist height, squeezing in the crowd, crying cos they are uncomfortable."

Fix the MRT problems first: Weiwen Loh

"We're in a country which is just around 40+ km from one end to another. It's not like we're in a huge country with few public transport options. I've got plenty of friends with children who don't own a car; it's just a convenience to have a car, but not a necessity. That said, before the Government talks about reducing car ownership, please fix the MRT problems first!"

Breakdowns? Get used to it: Geoffrey Lim Ming Hui

"I grew up travelling on public transport and on foot. I don't even use bike-sharing or own a bicycle or electric scooter. I settle everything on foot and public transport. Of course it's frustrating when train breaks down, but (there's) no choice. Get used to it."

There are bigger questions: Bob Du Weiyi

"Why can’t we generate deeper, more constructive arguments around this?



Our policies are generated in silos, in my opinion.



"On one hand, we like to drive population growth, on the other, we like to go car-light. If taxation for cars and population growth are reviewed in tandem, are we able to see people with real need for cars paying less COE while people without pay more? How about housing demand management and unemployment? The list goes on."

