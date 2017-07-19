Owner of Fatty Paws Pet Shop charged for breaching licensing conditions

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Jul 19) for breaching pet shop licensing conditions and failing to be present during an Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) investigation.

In March, AVA was alerted to a case where a puppy purchased from Fatty Paws Pet Shop at Serangoon Road died of parvorvirus, a highly contagious viral illness. After investigation, AVA said it discovered that Aw Ying Liang, the licensee of Fatty Paws Pet Shop, breached seven counts of pet shop licensing conditions.

AVA subsequently requested Aw's presence for statement taking through written notices sent to his pet shop and residence on three occasions, but he did not turn up for the investigations, nor could he be contacted.

Pet shop licensees who breach AVA conditions can be fined up to S$5,000. Individuals who fail to comply with an AVA written notice are also liable to a penalty up to S$10,000 and can be jailed for up to 6 months.