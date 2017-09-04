Paedophile’s sentence for assaulting 10 boys increased to 18.5 years

SINGAPORE: A paedophile who assaulted 10 prepubescent boys over three years had his jail term upped by six years to 18 and a half years on Monday (Sep 4).



The Court of Appeal said Goh Jun Guan’s initial sentence of 12 and a half years’ jail does not reflect his “overall criminality”.



The average jail term in cases of a similar nature range from 18 to 30 years, the court noted. In light of that, Goh’s original sentence was “manifestly inadequate” and “substantially out of line with the precedents”, it said.



Prosecutors had asked for his sentence to be raised to 21 years and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane, but the apex court decided against increasing Goh’s sentence of 15 strokes of the cane.



Goh, 28, met most of his victims at a gaming shop where he worked at Pioneer Mall from April to July 2013, bonding with each victim over a card game called Vanguard.

The first victim was just 10 years old when Goh sexually assaulted him in 2013. Goh had invited the boy to his flat at Jurong West Street 71 to play Vanguard, after which he took off the boy’s shorts and performed sex acts on him.



Advertisement

Advertisement

On another occasion, Goh told the boy to perform a sex act on him and took a picture of the primary school student doing so. The boy subsequently read about “sexual matters” online and realised that what Goh had done to him was wrong, a court heard.



Other victims had similar stories to tell. A 12-year-old boy became a victim because Goh had told him he would teach him how to be a better Vanguard player only if he allowed him to touch his private parts.



For losing a game, Goh “punished” the boy by performing a sex act on him in a public toilet at Pioneer Mall. The boy later told investigators he let Goh abuse him because he felt he “could not run away”.



Goh promised yet another victim he would “upgrade” his cards if he complied with certain “conditions”. He led the boy, 12, to a public toilet where he molested him and took pictures of his private parts.



When Goh was arrested in October 2014, a total of 43 explicit pictures were found in his mobile phone. His offences came to light when one of his victims, a 15-year-old boy, told the police he was exchanging sexually explicit messages with someone over Facebook. The person turned out to be Goh.



