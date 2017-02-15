Palliative care enhancements in the pipeline: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: The Government is looking to raise standards in palliative care, working in tandem with various partners in this area and ensuring that providers are given sufficient funding support.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to Assisi Hospice on Wednesday (Feb 15), Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat said palliative care will become increasingly important as the nation faces an ageing population.

“We’re mindful that as we look at how to transform our healthcare system, we want to move away not only from acute hospital services but towards more community care and long-term care,” he said, adding that more details will be announced at the Ministry of Health’s Committee of Supply session.

He said that there needs to be a group of healthcare workers who can support the growth of this sector: “This is an area we will continue to work closely with our Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) and also the Singapore Hospice Council and our providers to raise standards, to attract Singaporeans to join the sector and provide continuous training.”

In response to a question about whether MediShield Life could cover care in hospices, Mr Chee said the Government would have to look at whether different types of treatment, including palliative care or other types of community care, could be included.

“The balance is of course, the more you include under MediShield Life, the higher the MediShield Life premiums will be. So, it’s about striking the balance,” he said.

"We'll also be providing greater support through subsidies enhancements and also through other types of schemes, for example ElderShield (and) other types of measures to help patients when they need these services, beyond hospital beds," he added.