PAP launches new initiative to engage senior activists

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) has launched a new initiative to engage and encourage senior activists to continue serving the party and Singapore.

Under the initiative, several projects will be launched by the PAP Senior Group. As a start, members who are part of the North West district recently organised a PAP.SG Biographies Session, where former MPs and senior activists shared their stories through small group conversations.

The district also organised Project Silver, where senior activists in the North West reached out to other senior residents. The initiative, which is called PAP.SG Cares: Connecting the Past and Future , was announced at a reception attended by close to 500 senior activists, as well as former and existing MPs on Saturday (Jul 1).

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also Secretary-General of the PAP, said the party has come a long way .

"Our achievements of the PAP and Singapore are the result of the hard work and dedication of our pioneer and senior members," he said.

"I hope activists, both young and old will stay connected, continue to serve the society and standing on the shoulders of our previous generation, many of them giants, climb higher, look further, build a better Singapore and be proud of what we have done together."

PAP.SG was set up in 2013 and has been involved in advocating senior-related issues.