Paramedics lauded for helping elderly woman caught in downpour

SINGAPORE: Three paramedics were praised on social media for going above and beyond their duty when they stopped to help an elderly woman drenched in the pouring rain at Kallang on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Facebook user Ka Maghalingam shared her friend Serene Seah's experience in a post, where Ms Seah detailed her account of the incident.

At about 12.50pm, she was riding her bicycle back home in the rain and decided to take shelter at a bus stop near Geylang West Community Club when she saw the struggling elderly woman at a traffic junction.

"She had a walking stick and (was) struggling to reach the bus stop," Ms Seah said in the Facebook post.

A Unistrong Emergency Medical Services ambulance happened to pass by at the time and stopped immediately to help the lady, who gave her name as Madam Irene.

Two paramedics got off the ambulance with an umbrella to cover Mdm Irene as they accompanied her to the bus stop.

After reaching the bus stop, they took out tissue paper to help her dry her face and body, and went back to the vehicle to retrieve a blanket for her.

It turns out Mdm Irene lives in the area and was trying to get lunch before getting caught in the rain.

"I would like to extend my heartiest appreciation on behalf of Mdm Irene to the officers who had helped her despite getting drenched in the rain," Ms Seah said.

She added that they displayed a very positive mind-set and were very sincere on helping the elderly lady.

Facebook users praised the paramedics for their "kind-hearted" actions.



"These officers display exemplary kindness and compassion. We are fortunate to have them serving the public. Well done and thank you," one user said.