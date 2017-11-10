Parent who sued school for holding on to son's confiscated phone drops case

He was also ordered to pay costs to the school.

SINGAPORE: A man who sued his son's school for holding the student's confiscated phone for three months has dropped the case, the school confirmed on Friday (Nov 10).

Earlier this year, the parent sued the principal of Anglo-Chinese School (ACS) Barker Road, after his son's iPhone 7 was confiscated back in March as punishment for using it during school hours.



The parent had also claimed the phone was his, and made a legal request for its return before the end of a stipulated three-month confiscation period. This was rejected by a judge who deemed the principal was rightly following school rules.

An ACS Barker Road spokesperson said the court has ordered the parent to pay costs to the school.

There has been no change to the school's policy on the use of handphones, which requires students to keep their handphones in their lockers during school hours, the spokesperson added.