Parents must actively instil community values: Halimah Yacob

SINGAPORE: It is imperative that parents and community partners such as The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) provide platforms to deepen inter-racial and inter-religious understanding, said Mdm Halimah Yacob on Sunday (Aug 6).

"I feel that parents play a critical role because it is parents that interact a lot with children and have the opportunity to instil these values from young," said the Speaker of Parliament at the AMP observance ceremony for National Day held in Pasir Ris East Community Club.



"So my call to Singapore is please stay united - we may have diverse cultures, races, religions, but we are one people," she added.



Around 450 members of AMP and their beneficiaries attended the event.



They were treated to cultural performances from a Bhangra dance group, a silat group and a lion dance troupe.



Executive Director of AMP, Mr Mohd Anuar Yusop, was heartened with the morning's big turnout, which he said was partly attributed to Mdm Halimah's presence.



"I believe there is interest on the ground regarding the upcoming Presidential Election. Perhaps that’s why people are very interested to turn up to see Mdm Halimah," he said.

Mdm Halimah had earlier indicated that she was considering running for presidency.