Parking.sg app to be available for motorcycles, heavy vehicles from Dec 20

SINGAPORE: Motorcyclists and motorists driving heavy vehicles will be able to use the Parking.sg app from Wednesday (Dec 20) to pay for parking at all 1,100 public car parks that currently use paper coupons.

This was announced by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Housing & Development Board (HDB) and Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) in a joint media release on Tuesday.

The app has been made available for cars since October. With the extension to motorcycles and heavy vehicles, the Parking.sg app will be available for use by all vehicle types in Singapore.

The agencies added that they are also looking to enhance the app with additional features in the future.

These include allowing the export of parking history and enhanced map features to facilitate car park selection.



To date, the app has been downloaded more than 300,000 times with about 152,000 unique vehicles having registered more than a million parking sessions.

