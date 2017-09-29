Parking.sg app to be available from Oct 1

The mobile app has been improved using feedback gathered from trial users, say GovTech, HDB and URA.

SINGAPORE: The Parking.sg app, mentioned by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during his National Day Rally speech, will be available for download from Oct 1, according to a joint press release on Friday (Sep 29) by the agencies involved in its development.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech) said the app can by used to pay for parking at all the 1,100 public car parks currently using paper coupons. The app will be available on Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

Trials were conducted for the app in to phases - from May to June and from July to September - to test its functionalities and the backend system to make sure it can withstand a high user load. More than 15,000 public officers and members of the public signed up for the trials, the agencies said.

Since then, they have incorporated the feedback generated into refining the app, including adding the parking history and notification features to alert users before their parking session expires.

At the start, the mobile app can only be used for cars and it will be extended to motorcycles and heavy vehicles by the end of the year, the agencies said.

They also pointed out that as the car park code is a mandatory field to be filled before motorists can start a parking session in the app, URA and HDB have installed additional signs to improve the visibility of these codes.

"This mobile app is a demonstration of how digital technology can be applied in practical ways to make citizens’ lives more convenient in a Smart Nation," the agencies said.



