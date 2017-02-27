Parliament to begin debating Budget 2017 on Tuesday

SINGAPORE: Parliament will on Tuesday (Feb 28) begin to debate the Government’s financial policy for the coming fiscal year in its first sitting since Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivered the Budget statement last Monday.

Among the issues that could be raised: Plans to raise water prices by 30 per cent over two years, as well as new taxes on carbon and diesel.

Topics ranging from animal culling to the massive Tembusu tree that fell and killed a woman at the Botanic Gardens will also be on the agenda.



On the latter, MP Zainal Sapari will ask questions about NParks' tree inspections as well as the extent of its public liability insurance coverage.

Louis Ng will ask how much the Government spends on culling dogs, cats and monkeys, and if the practice is effective in population control.

Meanwhile, Dr Lee Bee Wah will bring up the issue of doctors in private practice who overcharge their patients.



Desmond Choo will ask about measures to handle arson attacks on MRT trains, after a man in Hong Kong set himself on fire in an MTR train at Tsim Sha Tsui earlier this month.