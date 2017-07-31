Parliament to discuss AGO report, PIE viaduct collapse, SMRT re-signalling project

SINGAPORE: The collapse of an uncompleted viaduct at Upper Changi Road East and the Auditor General's findings will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Tuesday (Aug 1).

Six Members of Parliament (MPs) submitted questions on the collapse, which occurred in the early hours of Jul 25. A worker died and 10 others were injured in the incident. Just a few days before, the construction company, Or Kim Peow (OKP), was fined over a safety lapse that resulted in the death of another worker in 2015.

Five of them - Ms Cheng Li Hui,Mr Seah Kian Peng, Dr Tan Wu Meng, Mr Ang Wei Neng and Mr Daniel Goh - have raised questions about the role of safety track records in awarding bids for construction projects.

Mr Desmond Choo also wanted to know if the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will review its current blacklisting framework, and how MOM can work with the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) to debar blacklisted companies from working on future projects.

Meanwhile, three MPs raised questions about the Auditor General's recent report, which found weaknesses in IT controls, laxity in financial controls and inadequate oversight of development projects among Government agencies it audited in the financial year of 2016/17.

Other issues on the agenda include the expansion of Tengah Air Base, and the re-signalling project currently taking place along the North-South and East-West MRT lines.

A total of 74 questions were submitted for oral answer and 30 for written answer.

Three Government Bills will be introduced - the Jurong Town Corporation (Amendment) Bill, the Building Maintenance and Strata Management (Amendment) Bill, as well as the Professional Engineers (Amendment) Bill.

Another Bill, the Administration of Muslim Law (Amendment) Bill, will be read for a second time on Tuesday.