Parliament to discuss driving against traffic, TPP on Feb 6

SINGAPORE: Incidents of drivers going against the flow of traffic, the proliferation of fake news online and the impact of America's withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Feb 6).

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) submitted questions on the topic of going against the flow of traffic, in the wake of an accident on the Ayer Rajah Expressway that resulted in the death of a motorist, as well as at least eight other cases subsequently.

Ms Joan Pereira and Dr Tan Wu Meng wanted to know if the Ministry of Transport would assess the design of road signs and junctions, while Mr Seah Kian Peng raised the question of whether the maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment and a fine for causing death by a rash act should be reviewed in light of such cases.

Several MPs were also concerned about how Singapore trade would be impacted by US President Donald Trump's intention to withdraw from the TPP, of which Singapore is a member.



Associate Professor Randolph Tan asked if the Ministry of Trade and Industry had a strategy to deal with its possible impact, while Mr Pritam Singh wanted to know whether the Government would continue the TPP without US participation.

Mr Yee Chia Hsing and Mr Zaqy Mohamad submitted questions to the Minister for Law regarding the proliferation of fake news on the Internet.

In light of several recent flash floods across Singapore, Mr Ang Wei Neng wanted to know if the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources will work with other agencies to reduce such incidents.

In particular, a flood at Upper Thomson had been caused by construction work that had affected the drainage system, and Assoc Prof Tan wanted to know about measures to avoid a replay.



Other topics raised include whether there will be plans to review the Ethnic Integration Policy for public housing amid a sluggish property market, as well as compensation for injured workers and the recent termination of multiple employees of Surbana Jurong.

A total of 80 questions were submitted for oral answer and 42 for written answer.

A bill to amend the Presidential Elections Act will also be debated. The proposed changes include setting up a committee to certify the ethnicities of prospective candidates in the upcoming presidential election, which will be reserved for the Malay community.

Four bills will also be introduced - the Patents (Amendment) Bill, the Early Childhood Development Centres Bill, the Architects (Amendment) Bill and the Town Councils (Amendment) Bill.