Parliament to discuss faulty lifts, private-hire cars, oil spill impact on Feb 20

SINGAPORE: In addition to the Budget statement, "lemon" lifts, private-hire cars as well as the recent oil spill will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Feb 20).

Ms Tin Pei Ling will raise questions on the Ministry of National Development's plan to fix new lifts that continue to break down despite a recommissioning exercise, and whether the expected increase in maintenance and repair cost over a "lemon" lift's shelf life is less than the cost of replacing it.

The issue of private vehicle hire has been in the spotlight, especially after amendments to the Road Traffic Act made it compulsory for all private-hire car drivers to obtain a vocational licence. On Monday, Mr Gan Thiam Poh will ask if the Ministry of Transport will review and control the number of vehicles that can be used for this purpose.

Mr Leon Perera will ask about the impact of an oil spill off Johor on local fish farmers, and what measures are being taken to help coastal fish farmers cope with algae blooms.

Two Members of Parliament - Louis Ng and Daniel Goh - will ask if authorities will set a threshold in terms of the number of complaints before culling animals or wildlife, with Mr Ng wanting to know how many complaints had been received about the free-ranging chickens that were culled in Sin Ming.

Mr Ng also wanted to know if the Ministry of Manpower would consider requiring doctors to immediately report work injuries that require 24 or more hours of hospitalisation. The current system, where employers report these numbers voluntarily, may lead to the under-reporting of injuries, he said.

Other topics raised include the criteria used to determine the selection of falsehoods corrected on the Government's Factually website, as well as the number of cases of illegal wildlife trade detected at Singapore's border checkpoints and within Singapore.

A total of 30 questions were submitted for oral answer and 16 for written answer.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will also deliver the 2017 Budget statement on Monday, at 3.30pm.

A live webcast of the speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website, Channel NewsAsia and Mediacorp’s Toggle interactive service.

