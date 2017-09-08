Parliament to discuss move to cashless society, elect new Speaker

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament will debate how the transition to a cashless society will affect the elderly at the next Parliament sitting on Monday (Sep 11), as well as elect a new Speaker of the House.

Former Speaker Halimah Yacob, who is running for the post of President, stepped down on Aug 7. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he will be nominating Mr Tan Chuan-Jin as her replacement.



Ten MPs have raised questions about the impact of the Smart Nation initiative. Many of the queries centre on how elderly commuters can navigate a cashless public transport system.



Questions about how cladding that was not fire safe got past regulations and inspections, and how the issue can be prevented were submitted by four MPs.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force had found up to 36 buildings have been installed with combustible cladding in an investigation into a fatal fire at a Toh Guan Road industrial building.



MP Desmond Choo asked how the authorities can make sure buildings are compliant for other types of building materials and Dr Chia Shi-Lu wanted to know whether the Ministry of Home Affairs will require more thorough checking of all cladding.



A total of 96 questions were submitted for oral answers, touching on issues such as car park labels for people with disabilities, lapses in financial controls flagged by the Auditor-General and public transport disruptions.



Six Government Bills will be introduced, including one on infrastructure security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

