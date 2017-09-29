Parliament to discuss Rohingya issue, sea collisions, Bukit Panjang LRT

SINGAPORE: The Rohingya crisis, as well as the recent ship collisions in Singapore territorial waters will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Monday (Oct 2).

Following the collision between the USS John McCain and an oil tanker, as well a separate incident involving a boat and another tanker, two Members of Parliament tabled questions on the authorities' surveillance of maritime traffic.

In particular, MPs Vikram Nair and Joan Pereira want to know how authorities might deal with a scenario in which commercial vessels in Singapore waters could be used by terrorists.

Four MPs - Christopher de Souza, Louis Ng, Intan Azura Mokhtar and Pritam Singh - also tabled questions on the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, and the part that Singapore - as ASEAN chair in 2018 - can play in helping respond to the crisis.



The Bukit Panjang LRT system will also be in the spotlight, after Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan described the network as an "afterthought" that was built under "political pressure".



Two MPs tabled questions, with Mr Singh asking Mr Khaw what the political pressures were, and Mr Liang Eng Hwa asking about the Government's plans to improve the medium- to long-term term reliability of the Bukit Panjang LRT system, as well as immediate plans to improve commuter service during breakdowns.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Non-constituency MP Dennis Tan also wanted to know if the Government was consulted regarding the delay in upgrading the North-South and East-West MRT lines that was initially slated for 2002, but began only in 2012.



Several bills will be up for second reading, including the Infrastructure Protection Bill as well as amendments to the Goods and Services Tax and Income Tax bills.