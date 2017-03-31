Parliament to discuss tighter security for large-scale events, sentences for sexual offences

SINGAPORE: Proposed changes to how large-scale events will have to be secured will be debated when Parliament sits on Monday (Apr 3).

Under the Public Order (Amendment) Bill, which was tabled on Mar 9, organisers of events with large crowds, as well as events which are assessed to be of higher risk will be required to put in place adequate security measures to guard against terror attacks or public order incidents.

Also up for debate is the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity (Amendment) Bill which seeks to criminalise the act of obtaining hacking tools to commit a crime or using personal data that was obtained through hacks.

The recent breach of an Internet-connected system at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) that resulted in the personal data of 850 national servicemen and employees being stolen will also be on the agenda.

Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Wee Kiak wanted to know how long it took for the ministry to detect the breach and what measures have been taken to strengthen its IT systems, while MP Vikran Nair asked whether the perpetrators have been uncovered.

Two questions were submitted to the Minister for Home Affairs, on whether the law will be reviewed to enhance the sentences for all types of sexual offences committed on minors and if specific laws on child pornography will be introduced.

This comes in the wake of the Joshua Robinson case where he was sentenced to four years' jail for having sex with two 15-year-old girls and filming the acts.

A total of 64 questions were submitted for oral answer, ranging from issues like measures to counter fake news on the Internet, to guarding against profiteering with the rise in water and electricity prices and the number of free-ranging chickens that have been culled at Sungei Api Api.

Six Government Bills will be introduced, including one on the regulation of public entertainment and meetings.