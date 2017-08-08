Participating at NDP a family affair for veteran performer Abdul Rahman

SINGAPORE: For experienced National Day Parade (NDP) participant Mr Abdul Rahman, playing an active role in Singapore’s birthday celebrations has become a family tradition.



Having taken part in many NDP celebrations himself, the enthusiasm has now spread to his two children, Mr Nur Atiqah and Mr Abdul Azim, both of whom have volunteered to be part of the occasion for this Wednesday’s (Aug 9) parade.



One of the key driving factors for the family’s dedication is that Mr Abdul Rahman first met his wife Mdm Roknah Osman while the pair were rehearsing for the NDP 30 years ago.



For the 1987 NDP celebrations, Mdm Roknah was a participant in the mass display Malay performance while Mr Abdul Rahman was the leader of her Malay dance troupe.



“I met her during one of the trainings at the old People’s Association (PA) Headquarters at Kallang,” said the 52-year-old. “She looked like a Chinese girl then so I was wondering why this Chinese girl was part of a big group of Malay dancers?”



Mr Abdul Rahman looking at an old photo taken the day he met his wife at NDP 1987. (Photo: Amanda Yap)

“We exchanged contact numbers after knowing each other better and always checked whether the other party will be participating in the NDP each year.”

FINDING LOVE THROUGH NDP

Mr Abdul Rahman and Mdm Roknah got engaged in 1994 when he jokingly suggested going to her house to propose to her family.



He revealed that the couple’s love only blossomed when he received unexpected news that he was selected for the Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme and had to leave for a two months overseas training stint.



“Distance really made the heart grow fonder. Our relationship grew stronger during that two months and when I returned in 1995, we got married,” he said.



Witnessing the evolution of the NDP as it brings in the latest technology and other new elements is a key reason for Abdul Rahman’s determination and passion to stay involved, he added.



This year, Mr Abdul Rahman will be part of the marching contingent formed by the People’s Association (PA), which has 36 participants and one commander, made up of volunteers and grassroots leaders.



People’s Association (PA) contingent rehearsing for NDP (Photo: People’s Association)

The role he plays this year is different from his younger days, when Mr Abdul Rahman preferred to take part in dancing segments: “When I first joined the NDP, they had the mass display performance segment. That’s why I was tempted to join the dance."



But over the years, marching has become his NDP passion and he would like to see the return of a city march: “We don’t mind marching a longer distance. Otherwise, we will just march into the stadium and then march out again, there is no climax to look forward to.”

A UNIQUE FAMILY TRADITION



While Mr Abdul Rahman has shown a lot of passion and dedication as a veteran NDP participant, he insisted that he has not pressured his children to get involved.



“On the contrary, I neither encourage nor discourage them from participating. My eldest daughter took the initiative by signing up as an NDP motivator through her Institute of Technical Education (ITE) college and roped in her younger brother in the process. I only insist that they see it (through) till the end and not leave things half done.”



Decked in their orange, blue and grey motivators’ outfit in anticipation for this Wednesday’s showcase, Ms Nur Atiqah, 18, and her younger brother, Mr Abdul Azim, 17, are NDP motivators from TOUCH Leadership & Mentoring, a service of TOUCH Community Services.



'NOT BEEN ALL FUN AND GAMES'

They will be part of a 400-strong mixture of ITE and Polytechnic students who aim to bring the buzz to the NDP and encourage the crowd to get into the celebratory mood with their infectious energy. A typical day at rehearsals includes familiarising themselves with their respective positions, practising their dance routine and learning balloon sculpting.



While sharing about their roles as NDP motivators, the siblings did admit that it has not been all fun and games.

“It is difficult to motivate others when I’m met with blank stares and nobody seems to care. Regardless of that, we try our best to hype up the crowd anyway,” said Ms Nur Atiqah.



In response to why they persist on to be an NDP motivator, she said that she continuously reminds herself of her love to serve.



Meanwhile, Mr Abdul Azim said that he relies on the food and beverages provided to give him the boost he needs.



“Chocolates and sweet drinks gives the adrenaline rush so that we have more energy to cheer,” he said.



The siblings credit their parents for their unwavering support when they had to attend the NDP rehearsals.



Ms Nur Atiqah said: “Our mother would wait up for us whenever we return late from rehearsals and encourage us when it gets tough.”



Mr Abdul Rahman said he has observed a difference in his children from when they participated in their first motivators’ role at the 2017 Chingay Parade.



“The changes are obvious, they have grown to be more disciplined and organised in the way they do things. They are also more mindful of the way they conduct themselves in public, whether in appearance or attitude,” he said.



Mr Abdul Rahman's collection of photos from previous years’ NDPs (Photo: Amanda Yap)

Mdm Roknah Osman, 52, was once an active NDP participant but has stepped down due to work commitments. Despite taking the back seat, she finds it gratifying that her whole family is participating and having the heart to serve.



“Though it can get slightly lonely during the weekends when the three of them are not around, I know that I should be comforted that they are sincerely doing their small part to serve the country.”

Meanwhile, after participating in 34 editions of the NDP, Mr Abdul Rahman has expressed his wish for Singapore to remain consistent. He said that he hopes Singapore can continue to enjoy peace and prosperity for as long as it can while living alongside each other happily and harmoniously.

“We are always looking out for new and young members to join the grassroots activities, so we are doing a lot to attract younger people and other residents be involved because we are in a multi-racial and multi-cultural society and we are all doing it for the good of Singapore,” he said.

When asked if he was thinking of stepping down from his grassroots and NDP commitments, it was met with a firm ‘No’.

“As long as I am healthy and able-bodied, I will continue to participate in the NDP. Even if I am unavailable on some years, I will still continue to assist in NDP-related activities held by the grassroots or the PA, whether it is doing logistics or behind-the-scenes work,” said Mr Abdul Rahman.