Partygoers brave the rain to usher in 2018 at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE: Revellers were out in force to usher in the New Year at the Marina Bay countdown event, undeterred by the wet weather on Sunday (Dec 31).



Those who braved the rain were rewarded with the first fireworks display of the night at 8pm. This year's event featured minute-long fireworks on the hour, which culminated in a six-minute extravaganza at midnight.



Several countdown events took place across the island but the one at Marina Bay was the largest. At midnight, more than 200,000 revellers gathered at the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018 despite the rain.

Organisers said they expect more than 350,000 people to turn up for Singapore’s largest New Year countdown. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

This year, there are also light projection shows. Armed with ponchos and umbrellas, revellers watched as The Fullerton Hotel, Merlion and ArtScience Musuem were transformed by projections every hour from 8pm.



Amid the festivities, heightened security measures were put in place. These included bag checks and announcements asking the public to be on alert for anything suspicious.



The Fullerton Hotel will light up every hour from 8pm until close to midnight. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Out at sea, safety boats conducted patrols to ensure that other vessels kept a safe distance from where the fireworks will take place. Meanwhile, security boats from the Police Coast Guard were also on the alert for any security situations.

The Marina Bay countdown, which is in its 13th year, is organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

