Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council initiates legal action against AHTC councillors

SINGAPORE: The Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council on Monday (Sep 11) said it has commenced proceedings in the High Court against Workers' Party and Aljunied GRC MPs Low Thia Khiang, Sylvia Lim and Pritam Singh, among others.

In its press release, the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said it has commenced proceedings against the same defendants identified by a separate lawsuit initiated by the independent panel appointed by the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) on Jul 21 over alleged improper payments amounting to millions of dollars.

The defendants of the AHTC lawsuit are: Mr Low, Ms Lim, Mr Singh, Mr Chua Zhi Hon, Mr Kenneth Foo Seck Guan, Ms How Weng Fan, the administrators of the late Mr Danny Loh and FM Solutions and Services. Monday's press release said that Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council has started proceedings against the same defendants.

The independent panel is asking to rescind the contracts with FMSS and FMSI, and is seeking compensation of more than S$33 million which it said was wrongfully paid out to the companies – subject to Ms Lim, Mr Low, FMSS, FMSI or Ms How showing which payments were lawful.

In light of the earlier legal proceeding, Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said it is following suit to carry out its duty to its residents to recover what is due.

"The facts and circumstances which are the subject of Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council’s claim overlap with the facts and circumstances which are the subject of Aljunied-Hougang Town Council’s claim," it said.

