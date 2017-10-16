Passenger jailed for punching and kicking 2 taxi drivers

SINGAPORE: A Norwegian man was on Monday (Oct 16) sentenced to six weeks’ jail for attacking two taxi drivers after a dispute over his intended destination.



Tore Robech, 43, was convicted of two counts of voluntarily causing hurt. A third charge of committing mischief was taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing.



The court heard that in the early hours of Jul 20, an intoxicated Robech had approached 51-year-old taxi driver Foo Chai Teng outside Orchard Towers and asked to be taken to Nostalgia Hotel, which is at Tiong Bahru.



However, Foo misheard this as “Costa Rica” hotel and said there was no such place.



Robech got angry. He punched and kicked Mr Foo in the face through the taxi window.



Mr Foo then grabbed hold of Robech’s leg to prevent him from attacking him further.



The incident was witnessed by the second victim, 33-year-old taxi driver Jumaidig Mohamed Siti, who stepped forward to help.



The police had already arrived at the time, but Robech went on to throw one of his shoes in the direction of Mr Jumaidig's taxi, scraping the paint off the front passenger door.



When Mr Jumaidig started to approach Robech, the Norwegian rushed toward him and kicked him once in the chest, causing the taxi driver to fall back against his vehicle. The incident was partially captured on the police’s body-worn camera.



Mr Foo suffered hematoma and soft tissue injuries to his body, while Mr Jumaidig had pain in the chest area. Mr Jumaidig had a history of lower-back pain, which worsened after the fall. He was on medical leave for several days.



The prosecution sought a total of eight weeks' imprisonment while Robech's lawyer Chandra Mohan K Nair asked for a fine of a "reasonable" amount.



Mr Chandra Mohan said Robech has apologised and regrets what he has done.

Robech works in a Norwegian real-estate company. He was on a social visit pass when he visited Singapore in July.



For voluntarily causing hurt, Robech could have been jailed for up to two years and fined a maximum of S$5,000 per charge.

