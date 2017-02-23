Passengers at Changi Airport rose 8.2% in January

SINGAPORE: There were more passengers passing through the doors at Changi Airport in January this year, as well as higher aircraft movements, according to the Changi Airport Group on Thursday (Feb 23).

The airport handled 5.26 million passengers last month, an 8.2 per cent year-on-year increase, CAG said. This was boosted by air travel demand to and from Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and South Asia.

Among its top 10 country markets, China led the gainers with a strong 31 per cent growth, and this coincided with the Lunar New Year holidays occurring at the tail end of last month. India (+14 per cent), Indonesia (+14 per cent) and Malaysia (+12 per cent) also registered double-digit growth, it said.

There were also 31,600 landings and takeoffs, while cargo shipments were steady at 158,690 tonnes compared to the same period last year, the press release said.

As at Jan 1 this year, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories worldwide, CAG said.